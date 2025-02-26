PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Public transit and active transportation options in Port Hawkesbury are getting a boost after an investment of more than $900,000 from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.



With this investment, the Strait Area Transit Co-operative Ltd. will purchase two 16-passenger accessible buses that will expand their fleet and allow them to transport larger groups.

Additionally, the town of Port Hawkesbury has used some of the funding to develop a new multi-use pathway and accessible sidewalks, connecting active transportation facilities to destinations throughout the region and to the Nova Scotia Blue Route.



Quotes



"With these investments in public transit and active transportation, it's soon going to be even easier to get around Port Hawkesbury without relying on a car. Enhancing active transportation options and increasing access to public transit are two ways the federal government is lowering our carbon footprint and supporting the transportation needs of Canadians."



Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Transportation connects people to their community. It also connects us to opportunities that grow our economy and unlock our province's full potential. By supporting the Strait Area Transit Co-operative, we are doing more than just making sure people can get where they need to go. We're helping people live better lives, and in the process we are creating a brighter future for Nova Scotia."

The Honourable Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Energy and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Richmond, on behalf of the Honourable Fred Tilley, Minister of Public Works



"This project coupled with existing and recently installed and planned Active Transportation Facilities will transform the way residents and visitors in the Town of Port Hawkesbury move throughout our community and drastically improve accessibility and safety for our users. The Town is very pleased to have the opportunity to join with our government partners in participating in this program."



Her Worship Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury

"Rural transportation is an essential service for many of our residents within the Strait Area. With investments from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, Strait Area Transit will be able to expand our fleet with the addition of two new buses. This expansion will allow us the ability to transport larger groups of transit users and continue providing inclusive, safe, reliable, accessible, environmentally friendly, and professionally delivered transit services to the residents of the Strait Area."

Nichole Briand, General Manager, Strait Area Transit Co-operative

Quick Facts

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

The federal government is investing $340,080 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) to purchase two 16-passenger buses. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $85,020 . The federal funding is contingent on the signature of a contribution agreement.

through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) to purchase two 16-passenger buses. The Government of is contributing . The federal funding is contingent on the signature of a contribution agreement. The RTSF supports locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations).

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations). Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) is accepting applications to the Capital Project stream. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, March 4, 2025 ( 3:00 pm EST ) and Tuesday, April 8, 2025 ( 3:00 EDT ) from Indigenous applicants. For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html.

and from Indigenous applicants. For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Active Transportation Fund

The federal government is investing $296,700 through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) to develop an active transportation plan. The Town of Port Hawkesbury is contributing $197,800 .

through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) to develop an active transportation plan. The is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

A new call for projects under the ATF was launched on December 16, 2024 as part of the CPTF. Applications are currently being accepted under the Active Transportation Fund's Capital Project stream until February 26, 2025 ( 7:00p.m. EST ) . Applications from Indigenous applicants and applicants located in the territories are being accepted until April 9, 2025 . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html.

as part of the CPTF. Applications are currently being accepted under the Active Transportation Fund's until . Applications from Indigenous applicants and applicants located in the territories are being accepted until . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html. The federal government also recently launched its new Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Gary Andrea, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, 902-456-6196, [email protected]; Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury, [email protected]; Nichole Briand, General Manager, Strait Area Transit Co-operative, 902-625-1475, [email protected]