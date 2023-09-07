TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced portfolio management changes. Effective immediately:

Andrew Hall is the portfolio manager for Invesco Global Companies Fund;

Stephen Anness is the portfolio manager for Invesco Global Dividend Class and the equity portion of Invesco Global Diversified Income Fund; and

Michael Hatcher is no longer a portfolio manager of the above-mentioned funds.

Invesco Asset Management Limited is appointed as a sub-advisor of the above-mentioned funds. The investment objectives for these funds will remain the same.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Contact: Matthew Chisum [email protected] 212.652.4368

