TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the March 2024 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 27, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on April 5, 2024.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.04680 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate

Note Index ETF PFL 0.08587 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment

Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04545 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield

Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.06624 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond

Index ETF PGL 0.05319 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note

Index ETF – USD IUFR.U 0.08870 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF BESG 0.05615 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.04893 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.12716 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend

Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06350 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03044 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats

ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.02987 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index

ETF – CAD IIAE 0.04326 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed

Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF –

CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.04339 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.04457 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.06583 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03283 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low

Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.08014 Monthly ESG Equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.02482 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF –

CAD Hedged QQCE.F 0.02169 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100

Index ETF QQJE 0.01428 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100

Index ETF – CAD Hedged QQJE.F 0.01240 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.09532 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD

hedged ESG.F 0.09120 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index

ETF – CAD ESGC 0.18498 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.17110 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Index ETF IICE 0.12550 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Index ETF – CAD Hedged IICE.F 0.13313 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.06403 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF –

CAD Hedged ISTE.F 0.05774 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index

ETF IUCE 0.05921 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index

ETF – CAD Hedged IUCE.F 0.05339 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt

Index ETF ICTE 0.16494 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.11837 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed

ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD Hedged IITE.F 0.12572 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt

Index ETF IUTE 0.05549 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt

Index ETF – CAD Hedged IUTE.F 0.04916 Quarterly Equal Weight Equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index

ETF – CAD EQL 0.12156 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index

ETF – CAD Hedged EQL.F 0.10603 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index

ETF – USD EQL.U 0.09009 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight

Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.13814 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight

Index ETF – CAD Hedged EQE.F 0.14920 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.32415 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid

ETF – CAD PZW 0.12375 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid

ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.09066 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid

ETF – USD PZW.U 0.09147 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II –

CAD PXS 0.15952 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II –

USD PXS.U 0.11753 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF –

CAD hedged PXU.F 0.21488 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD

hedged QQC.F 0.19094 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.03796 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight

Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.03976 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight

Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQEQ.F 0.03481 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index

ETF – CAD Hedged QQJR.F 0.01815 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index

ETF – CAD QQJR 0.02094 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor

Index ETF IUMF 0.05714 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor

Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.05523 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy

Transition Index ETF IGET 0.06116 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy

Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.06016 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI

Index ETF – CAD INAI 0.00873 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI

Index ETF - CAD Hedged INAI.F 0.00866 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed

Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.15696 Quarterly Invesco International Developed

Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD

hedged IIMF.F 0.15962 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

