TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the March 2024 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on March 27, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on April 5, 2024.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Distribution per
unit ($)

Payment
frequency

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.04680

Monthly

Fixed income

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate
Note Index ETF

PFL

0.08587

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment
Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.04545

Monthly

Invesco Fundamental High Yield
Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.06624

Monthly

Invesco Long Term Government Bond
Index ETF

PGL

0.05319

Monthly

Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note
Index ETF – USD         

IUFR.U

0.08870

Monthly

ESG fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus
Bond ETF

BESG

0.05615

Monthly

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD

IWBE

0.04893

Monthly

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.12716

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend
Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

0.06350

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats
ESG Index ETF – CAD

IUAE

0.03044

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats
ESG Index ETF CAD hedged

IUAE.F

0.02987

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed
Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index
ETF – CAD

IIAE

0.04326

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed
Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF
CAD hedged

IIAE.F

0.04339

Monthly

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD

ULV.C

0.04457

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.06583

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – USD

ULV.U

0.03283

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low
Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.08014

Monthly

ESG Equity income

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

0.02482

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
CAD Hedged

QQCE.F

0.02169

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100
Index ETF

QQJE

0.01428

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100
Index ETF CAD Hedged

QQJE.F

0.01240

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF CAD

ESG

0.09532

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF CAD
hedged

ESG.F

0.09120

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index
ETF CAD

ESGC

0.18498

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

IXTE

0.17110

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed
ESG Index ETF

IICE

0.12550

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed
ESG Index ETF CAD Hedged

IICE.F

0.13313

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

ISTE

0.06403

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF
CAD Hedged

ISTE.F

0.05774

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index
ETF

IUCE

0.05921

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index
ETF CAD Hedged

IUCE.F

0.05339

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt
Index ETF

ICTE

0.16494

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed
ESG Tilt Index ETF

IITE

0.11837

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed
ESG Tilt Index ETF CAD Hedged

IITE.F

0.12572

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt
Index ETF

IUTE

0.05549

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt
Index ETF CAD Hedged

IUTE.F

0.04916

Quarterly

Equal Weight Equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index
ETF CAD

EQL

0.12156

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index
ETF CAD Hedged

EQL.F

0.10603

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index
ETF USD

EQL.U

0.09009

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight
Index ETF CAD

EQE

0.13814

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight
Index ETF CAD Hedged

EQE.F

0.14920

Quarterly

Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

0.32415

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid
ETF CAD

PZW

0.12375

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid
ETF – CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.09066

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid
ETF – USD

PZW.U

0.09147

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II
CAD

PXS

0.15952

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II
USD

PXS.U

0.11753

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF
CAD hedged

PXU.F

0.21488

Quarterly

U.S. equity

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF CAD
hedged

QQC.F

0.19094

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF CAD

QQC

0.03796

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight
Index ETF CAD

QQEQ

0.03976

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight
Index ETF - CAD Hedged

QQEQ.F

0.03481

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index
ETF CAD Hedged

QQJR.F

0.01815

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index
ETF – CAD

QQJR

0.02094

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor
Index ETF

IUMF

0.05714

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor
Index ETF CAD hedged

IUMF.F

0.05523

Quarterly

Global equity

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy
Transition Index ETF

IGET

0.06116

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy
Transition Index ETF CAD hedged

IGET.F

0.06016

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI
Index ETF CAD

INAI

0.00873

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI
Index ETF - CAD Hedged

INAI.F

0.00866

Quarterly

International equity

Invesco International Developed
Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

0.15696

Quarterly

Invesco International Developed
Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF CAD
hedged

IIMF.F

0.15962

Quarterly

A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA").  RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.59 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2024

Contact: Rachael Peng, +1 713.214.4193, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

