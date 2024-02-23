TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada today announced plans to simplify purchase options on select funds. Effective close of business March 22, 2024, purchases of Series SC units of the funds listed below will be closed to new investors:

Invesco Canadian Fund

Invesco Global Companies Fund

Invesco Income Growth Fund

Following the closure, only investors holding Series SC units of a fund may continue to purchase Series SC units of such fund in an account(s) in which they are already held or, by direct request to Invesco Canada, in a new account.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.58 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2024

Contact: Matthew Chisum [email protected] 212.652.4368

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.