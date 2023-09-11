TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco"), announced today that, in partnership with Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"), 23 of its exchange traded funds (ETFs) will now be available commission-free on Qtrade Direct Investing (Qtrade), Aviso's online brokerage platform. Today's announcement further builds Invesco and Aviso's relationship following the strategic partnership Invesco and Aviso-owned NEI Investments announced in October 2022.

The Qtrade list of commission-free ETFs has been carefully curated to offer investors access to select ETFs with no commission and no minimum trade. Included ETFs can serve as both building blocks for a well-diversified portfolio or as a means to take market-specific positions. The following Canadian Invesco ETF series are now part of the commission-free list on the Qtrade platform:

Ticker Name BESG Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF EQL Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF ESG Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF ESGC Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF ICAE Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICTE Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF IIAE Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF IICE Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IITE Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF IUAE Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF IUCE Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUTE Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IWBE Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF IXTE Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF PDC Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PGL Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PZW Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF QQC Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQEQ Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF QQJE Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF TLV Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion USD in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of July 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

About Qtrade Direct Investing

Qtrade offers self-directed investors a choice of platforms to achieve their financial goals. Qtrade Direct Investing is among Canada's top-ranked online trading platforms, having secured more than 24 first-place wins over the past 16 years in industry evaluations of online brokerages. With more than 20 years' experience, Qtrade operates direct to consumer and through over 200 strategic partnerships with some of Canada's largest financial services institutions.

Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing, a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names and trademarks of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso

Aviso is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, with over $110 billion in total assets under administration and management. Aviso is the trusted wealth management partner for nearly all Canadian credit unions, and a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. (including Credential Securities, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Qtrade Advisor and Aviso Correspondent Partners), Credential Asset Management Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc., Credential Financial Strategies Inc., and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs and ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in Invesco ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

"FTSE® is a trademark of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index® and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates )("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

