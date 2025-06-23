TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to several mutual funds.

Effective immediately, Invesco Asset Management Limited ("IAML") is appointed as the sole sub-advisor for Invesco EQV European Equity Fund, Invesco EQV European Equity Class, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Class.

William Lam, Ian Hargreaves, Charles Bond and Matthew Pigott are appointed as the portfolio managers of Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Class, and Justin Leverenz is no longer a portfolio manager on the above referenced funds.

Additionally, John Surplice, Martin Walker and James Rutland are appointed as the portfolio managers of Invesco EQV European Equity Fund and Invesco EQV European Equity Class and will replace the current team.

Effective on or about July 30, 2025, the Invesco funds listed in the table below will change their names.

Current Invesco Fund Name New Invesco Fund Name Invesco EQV European Equity Fund Invesco European Equity Fund Invesco EQV European Equity Class Invesco European Equity Class Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Invesco International Growth Fund Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Class Invesco International Growth Class

The investment objectives for each of the above funds will remain the same.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.94 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of May 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

