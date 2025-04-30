Innovation, growth and sustainable partnerships elevate Aviso's commitment to empowering investors

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Aviso has published its Year in Review 2024 report, highlighting a year defined by groundbreaking innovation, achievement of strategic milestones, and record-breaking growth. A trusted Canadian-owned and operated leader in wealth management services and solutions, Aviso continues to power businesses that empower investors, including Canada's credit unions, Desjardins, and Co-operators, along with a wide range of independent financial services organizations.

"In 2024, we continued to transform how advisors and investors achieve success in a rapidly evolving market for wealth management and investing services," said Bill Packham, President and CEO of Aviso. "From our innovative platforms to sustainability-driven strategies, these achievements reflect the strength of our vision, the dedication of our team, and the collaborative partnerships fueling our success."

"By driving collaboration, we're building competitiveness and resilience, ensuring that Canada's financial landscape is equipped to thrive amid change and uncertainty," continued Packham. Our purpose—to power businesses that empower investors—comes to life each day through our partner organizations, shareholders and employees."

A transformational year

A pivotal year for Aviso was marked by the launch of Aviso Financial Inc., a dual-registered investment dealer integrating mutual fund dealer and securities dealer services. This strategic evolution reinforces Aviso's ability to deliver wider investment opportunities under a unified, client-first approach.

2024 also saw the introduction of Aviso Connect, a next-generation wealth services platform built to revolutionize financial advising and investing. By centralizing advanced technologies and comprehensive financial products and services, Aviso Connect streamlines operations and supports Aviso's partners to pursue their growth ambitions. According to Packham, it represents "the next step in our integrated wealth ecosystem."

Key highlights from Aviso's 2024 Year in Review

Aviso's achievements reflect its leadership in shaping the future of financial services and ensuring value for clients across Canada. Notable successes from the report include:

Achieved a record $145.7 billion in total assets under administration and management by year end, up 20% compared to the previous year; increased net sales by 7.6%; and grew total revenues by 11%

in total assets under administration and management by year end, up 20% compared to the previous year; increased net sales by 7.6%; and grew total revenues by 11% For the first time, exceeded $1 billion in net sales for the Managed Assets Program, a suite of separately managed accounts distributed through Aviso Financial Inc.

in net sales for the Managed Assets Program, a suite of separately managed accounts distributed through Aviso Financial Inc. Within our institutional business, Aviso Correspondent Partners, recorded asset growth of over 23% for the year

Boosted cybersecurity using AI-driven technologies to counter evolving threats

Introduced innovative new funds: the NEI Long Short Equity Fund and NEI Global Corporate Leaders Fund

Looking forward

Building on its momentum, Aviso is propelling its transformation in 2025 with significant strategic investments focused on technology, product innovation, and client experience. These enhancements will further strengthen partner capabilities, drive corporate sustainability initiatives, and open new growth avenues.

Visit aviso.ca to read the full report for a closer look at how Aviso is powering wealth in Canada.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with $145.7 billion in total assets under administration and management as of December 31, 2024. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners, and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc.

