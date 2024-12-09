Qtrade partners with PersonaFin to deliver AI-driven Personalized News to Canadians

Canadian investors can now tap into real-time insights and tailored investment news

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Qtrade Direct Investing has partnered with PersonaFin to become the first adopter in Canada of PersonaFin's award-winning AI-driven Personalized Newsfeed.



Starting today, PersonaFin's Personalized News tool is available on Qtrade's award-winning desktop investment and trading platform , reinforcing Qtrade's ongoing commitment to providing Canadian investors with the knowledge and tools needed for confident self-directed online trading. It integrates news from Qtrade's premium content providers and leverages machine learning algorithms to provide timely and impactful intelligence.

Found under My News in the Qtrade platform, and powered by PersonaFin's AI Cloud and Knowledge Graph, it offers predictive and responsive personalization. It also provides investors with other features that help maximize the earning potential of current and future investments, including:

Simplified and enhanced intelligent search capabilities.

Leveraging advanced data analytics that uncover actionable investment insights.

AI-driven suggestions that align with interests and evolving trends.

This partnership with PersonaFin displays Qtrade's ongoing commitment to innovation that provides Canadians with a refined and elevated investment and trading experience—a key reason why Qtrade was selected as one of the top online brokers in Canada by Benzinga as part of their 2024 FinTech Awards.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to providing Canadians with the best personalized investor experience by using AI technology to streamline information and deliver meaningful insights, helping investors make informed decisions in an increasingly complex financial landscape," says Christine Zalzal, SVP and Head of Direct Investing at Aviso. "Partnering with PersonaFin to bring its Personalized News tool to the Qtrade platform will enhance Canadian investors' confidence in their trading and investment journeys, helping them maximize their investments now and far into the future."

"At PersonaFin, we're always seeking forward-thinking, technology-driven financial institutions to partner with, which Qtrade has consistently and continuously shown themselves to be," says Kerri Miller Director of Strategic Partnerships at PersonaFin. "We are thrilled to partner with Qtrade to elevate the personalization of financial news, analytical insights, and expertise they deliver, empowering their investors to make more informed trading and investment decisions."

About Qtrade

Qtrade offers self-directed investors a choice of platforms to achieve their financial goals. Qtrade Direct Investing is among Canada's top-ranked online trading platforms, having secured more than 28 first-place wins over the past 18 years in industry evaluations of online brokerages.

With more than 20 years' experience, Qtrade operates direct to consumer and through over 300 strategic partnerships with some of Canada's largest financial services institutions. Qtrade believes that Canadian do-it-yourself investors should have confidence in their financial decisions, confidence in the tools we provide to help them make those decisions and confidence in the support we offer.

Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing, a division of Aviso Financial Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names or trademarks of Aviso Wealth Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Aviso Wealth Inc.('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including division aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

About PersonaFin

PersonaFin is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions designed to enhance the financial experiences of traders and investors. Headquartered in Boston, MA, PersonaFin leverages advanced AI and analytics to deliver hyper-personalized insights and predictive intelligence. Our technology empowers financial institutions to better understand their clients' behaviors and preferences, enabling them to offer tailored financial services that resonate on an individual level. Committed to ethical AI principles, PersonaFin ensures transparency, fairness, and accountability in all its solutions, fostering trust and long-term relationships with clients.

SOURCE Qtrade Direct Investing

Media contact: Stephanie Hart, VP Communications, [email protected]