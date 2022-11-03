TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson has introduced a new program that allows departing travellers to reserve a spot in the security line ahead of their flight, called YYZ Express. This virtual booking system was introduced to help streamline the passenger flow and ease wait times for travellers flying International and Domestic.

"We're committed to equipping passengers with digital solutions that make travel more predictable and modernize the experience with government partners like CATSA," said Deborah Flint, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greater Toronto Airport Authority. "As we look toward holiday travel and connecting passengers with loved ones across the globe, YYZ Express is another step towards a fully digital journey for those passengers who want it; to move more seamlessly through the airport."

Through YYZ Express, passengers can make an online reservation up to 72 hours before their flight by adding their flight information and the number of people in their party (up to 10 people). The system will display available booking times to choose from. Once a booking time is selected, a QR code is sent via email for travellers to present to airport staff at the security checkpoint within 15 minutes of their scheduled time. During a pilot of the program in mid-October, 96 per cent of Toronto Pearson passengers who used YYZ Express reported an overall positive experience.

Pearson partnered with CLEAR and Copenhagen Optimization to customize the program and worked with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to help implement it within the terminals.

This new program is free to use, and reservations and walk-up appointments are available daily for all Domestic and International departing passengers at the Terminal 1 D Gates security screening point from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the Terminal 3 B and C Gates security screening points from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To learn more about YYZ Express and to book a spot for security screening for travel, visit https://www.torontopearson.com/en/departures/yyz-express.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For our corporate twitter channel, please visit @PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office, [email protected], (416) 776-3709