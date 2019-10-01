Introducing the new Workplace Strategies for Mental Health

Formerly the Great-West Life Centre for Mental Health in the Workplace,

new branding better aligns with the website address

WINNIPEG, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the new Workplace Strategies for Mental Health name and look was unveiled at the Better Workplace Conference in Whistler, B.C, hosted by the Conference Board of Canada. Formerly known as the Great-West Life Centre for Mental Health in the Workplace, the organization will be called Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, compliments of Canada Life, effective immediately.

"For over a decade, Canadians have known our organization as a leader and catalyst focused on enhancing workplace mental health and well-being for everyone at no cost," said Mary Ann Baynton, Director of Strategy and Collaboration at Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. "Now is the perfect time to refresh our look and feel as it coincides with Healthy Workplace Month as well as the fact that Canada Life, which funds all our free resources, rebranded earlier this year. Our new brand better aligns with our website address, making it easier to find resources to make positive change."

The refreshed brand identity will be rolled out to existing online and social media platforms. It will also be incorporated into new communication materials and tools as they are developed.

"An advocate for change, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health encourages all Canadian employers to be proactive in supporting psychological health in the workplace," said Diane Bezdikian, Executive Director at Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. "But while our name has changed, our commitment to collaborating with experts across the country to provide accessible research and resources available to all remains the same."

The next part of the organization's journey includes offering a simplified website experience, slated to launch in fall 2020.

The Great-West Life Assurance Company, London Life Insurance Company and The Canada Life Assurance Company began their journey to move to one new Canada Life brand in the Canadian market in April 2019.

For more information about Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, visit workplacestrategiesformentalhealth.com.

About Workplace Strategies for Mental Health

Workplace Strategies for Mental Health is a leading source of free practical tools, tips and training materials designed to help employees and employers prevent and manage mental health issues in and out of the office. Resources address enhancing workplace culture and leadership, change and conflict, managing performance and stress, planning to return to work or retire, and more. Originally established in 2007 as The Great-West Life Centre for Mental Health in the Workplace, the organization operates on a non-profit model and is funded by Canada Life. To learn more, visit workplacestrategiesformentalhealth.com.

About Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life

Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life are leading insurance, wealth management and benefits specialists, focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. Under the new Canada Life brand, we help Canadians achieve their potential, every day. Our customers across Canada have trusted us to provide for their financial security needs and deliver on the promises we have made. Together, we serve the financial security needs of more than 13 million people across Canada and provide a wide range of products and services for individuals, families and business owners.

As an Imagine Caring Company, we support the principles of corporate citizenship and benchmarks for community investment established by Imagine Canada. Our companies contribute at least one per cent of pre-tax profit in support of the communities where our employees and customers live and work. This includes $13.3 million in contributions to non-profit, charitable and community organizations in 2018.

For further information: Erika Miller, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, 204-509-1858, Erika.Miller@gwl.ca