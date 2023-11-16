Abreu's achievements will be recognized during the 2023 Inductee & Honouree Broadcast

Airing Saturday, December 16, on CTV

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame is pleased to announce internationally renowned, award-winning environmental champion Catherine Abreu as the 2023 recipient of the National Hero Honour. Named by Apolitical as one of the world's 100 most influential people in climate change policy (2022), for more than 15 years, Abreu has been a leader in campaigning environmental issues, including 10 years in the heart of the global climate movement. Catherine's work will be recognized during Canada's Walk of Fame's 2023 Inductee & Honouree Broadcast, airing on Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. ET on CTV.

"The National Hero Honour was launched in 2021 to acknowledge a special Canadian whose impact in that particular year is remarkable. Their selflessness, dedication and outstanding contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of others. Catherine Abreu is a Hero at the forefront of the important climate change conversation, working tirelessly to make our communities, our country and our world a better place," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame. "The essential work that Catherine does to preserve and protect our climate will have a lasting impact on future generations. Her remarkable achievements inspire and are a poignant reminder of what can be accomplished with grit, perseverance, and a selfless dedication to preserve and protect the world around us."

In 2021, Catherine founded Destination Zero, a non-profit that partners with other non-profits to build a community for a fossil-free future. She is one of 14 Advisors appointed to Canada's Net-Zero Advisory Body, the legally mandated, arms-length expert body advising the government on pathways to meet its climate commitments. She also serves as an advisor to the Canadian Climate Institute and sits on the Boards and steering committees of several organizations, including Climate Action Network Canada, the Global Gas and Oil Network, and the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. Click HERE to read more about Catherine's work and achievements.

The National Hero Program

Launched in 2021, Canada's Walk of Fame National Hero Honour is presented to an individual whose selflessness, dedicated efforts, and outstanding contributions have made a significant difference in our society in that given year. The 2023 National Hero receives a $20,000 donation in support of their charity or cause. National Hero Honourees to date include Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (2021) and James Temerty (2022).

