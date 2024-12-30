CALGARY, AB, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers, working with the Integrated Border Enforcement Team in Alberta, a joint force operation between the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, CBSA and Calgary Police Service, seized 189 kg of cocaine following a secondary examination of a commercial truck seeking entry at the Coutts port of entry on Nov. 13, 2024. The drugs have an approximate wholesale value of $2 million.

IBET's mandate is to enhance border integrity and security along the shared border, between designated ports of entry, by identifying, investigating and interdicting persons, organizations and goods that are involved in criminal activities.

All partners are engaged in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's top priority. With the support of various law enforcement agencies, we've successfully prevented harmful drugs from entering Canada and harming our communities.

- Supt. Sean Boser, Officer in Charge of Federal Serious Organized Crime and Border Integrity – Alberta, RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region

"I want to commend our CBSA officers who prevent illegal narcotics from breaching our borders and disrupt crime networks. In cooperation with our law enforcement partners, the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service, this significant seizure serves as another example of how Canada's borders are being secured and drugs are kept off our streets."

- Ben Tame, Director, Southern Alberta and Southern Saskatchewan District, Canada Border Services Agency

"Our efforts to combat drug trafficking rely heavily on working closely with our partner law enforcement agencies, including the CBSA and RCMP. This is a significant seizure that undoubtedly had the potential to cause serious damage to our community."

- Supt. Jeff Bell, Criminal Operations & Intelligence Division, Calgary Police Service

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945, @CanBorderPRA; Christina Zoernig, Federal Policing Strategist, [email protected], 780-412-5730