The Inshore Rescue Boat program provides hands-on work experience to crew members who learn life-saving skills, and provides additional maritime search and rescue services during the summer season. In Rankin Inlet, the Inshore Rescue Boat crew is an important part of the emergency preparedness and response system, working together with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Inuit, and local first responders to increase maritime safety in Arctic waters.

Inshore Rescue Boat crews respond to distress calls that range from capsized vessels and boats taking on water, to medical emergencies. Crews provide public education on boating safety issues for the communities they serve, such as the rules of navigation, and the required safety equipment for vessels.

In western Hudson Bay, marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free at 1-800-267-7270 or by VHF radio (channel 16).

