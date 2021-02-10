Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $2,220,000 to the Centre national intégré du manufacturier intelligent propelled by the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières and the Cégep de Drummondville to improve the productivity of manufacturing industry businesses.

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The manufacturing industry will play a major role in the economic recovery. It is an important sector of activity to help maintain and stimulate the economy. However, for several years now, manufacturing businesses have had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform how they operate.

Today, they must also be resilient to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19. The investments required in monetary, material and human resources to begin the technology shift are often considerable. Whether it be to establish an intelligent factory, to automate or to robotize, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence in supporting businesses in their modernization projects to create quality jobs for Canadians. In fact, these days, CED is holding a series of announcements of financial contributions totalling $13,616,099 in investments in manufacturing businesses and the organizations that support them.

Boosting manufacturing SMEs in their modernization efforts

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced financial support totalling $2,220,000 for the Centre national intégré du manufacturier intelligent (CNIMI) propelled by the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières and the Cégep de Drummondville. The assistance, provided as a non-repayable contribution, will be used to acquire, install and program digital technologies and innovative equipment, as well as to purchase and install software.

Located in Drummondville, the CNIMI aims mainly to support manufacturing businesses as they digitize their operations and move to Industry 4.0. To do so, it plans to equip itself with a technological showcase to be able to compare the operation of a smart factory with that of a traditional factory. This project will enable manufacturers to adopt and integrate innovative digital technologies within their operations, thereby enhancing their competitiveness.

The manufacturing industry is a major contributor to Quebec's economic growth, providing many jobs. It represents a key link in regional economic development. With this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the way for after the pandemic to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec's workers and regions. Thanks to the Government of Canada's support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The Centre national intégré du manufacturier intelligent is founded on the synergy between college and university training, as well as the interaction between research, technological innovations and knowledge transfer. The funding obtained represents a significant lever to further strengthen our ground-breaking inter-level collaboration and to promote our transfer and mentoring projects among our industrial partners."

Brigitte Bourdages, Chief Executive Officer, Cégep de Drummondville

"Beyond the mark of confidence they signal, the amounts announced enable us to support concretely the transition of Quebec's manufacturing sector to intelligent manufacturing and to strengthen future opportunities. Our industrial showcase of the latest manufacturing automation technologies will play a major role in this regard, both at the academic level for student training and at the level of applied research and its transfer into the community."

Christian Blanchette, Rector, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

"Creating a state-of-the-art showcase is a key tool for change to the extent that it enables industrial partners to see technologies in action and to be inspired to equip themselves and accelerate their integration into their factories. In this way, these technologies integrated into our lab-factory provide our students and our researchers with the opportunity to explore them and define their limits to facilitate their integration into more conventional manufacturing equipment among our industrial partners, through training and mentoring."

Gerry Gagnon, Director, Centre national intégré du manufacturier intelligent

"Canada is experiencing a significant lag in productivity. This has an impact on the competitiveness of our manufacturing businesses, especially in an increasingly competitive global market. To accelerate the integration of new technologies that increase these manufacturers' competitiveness, the support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is good news, as it lends a necessary helping hand and becomes a real incentive to complete investment projects."

Véronique Proulx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec

Quick facts

In Quebec , the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling C$169 billion per year. It generates 14% of Quebec's gross domestic product and 82% of its exports.

, the manufacturing sector includes 13,700 businesses that employ 447,750 workers, with sales totalling per year. It generates 14% of gross domestic product and 82% of its exports. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conductive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]