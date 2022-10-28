WHITEHORSE, YT, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working to reduce social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities by making immediate and long-term investments to help close critical infrastructure gaps.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced an investment of $77 million over 4 years to support the housing and infrastructure needs of eleven Self-Governing First Nations in Yukon, through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund.

Announced in Budget 2021, the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund provides recipients with the flexibility to design and deliver infrastructure projects that make the most sense for their individual communities. These projects are expected to include upgrades to water systems, the construction of cultural and community facilities, and building new homes for current residents and future growth.

Quotes

"Advancing infrastructure needs for Modern Treaty and Self-Government partners is a priority for our government. With this first-of-its-kind investment, our partners will chart their own path to self-determination to improve the well-being of their communities."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The best solutions for community needs come from within. This investment provides the flexibility required for self-governing First Nations to deliver the housing and infrastructure projects that meet the needs of their community. I look forward to seeing the positive social and economic impacts of the projects supported through this fund."

Brendan Hanley

MP, Yukon

Quick facts

Budget 2021 proposes distinctions-based investments of $6 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million ongoing, to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including:

over five years, starting in 2021-22, with ongoing, to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including: $4.3 billion over four years, starting in 2021-22, for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners, with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, including with Modern Treaty and Self-governing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation communities.

$1.7 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million ongoing, to support the operation and maintenance of First Nation community infrastructure on reserve.

Associated links

