INDUSTRY LEADER DAVE KELLY APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF RICHARDSON WEALTH

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced Dave Kelly, an accomplished leader in the wealth management industry, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Richardson Wealth, where he will focus on delivering best-in-class support to the firm's advisors to drive growth and profitability. His appointment is effective January 15, 2024.

Mr. Kelly's career spans more than 25 years of progressively senior roles in financial services. Most recently, he was head of Gluskin Sheff, a prominent independent Canadian advisory firm. Prior to that, Mr. Kelly spent 14 years in wealth management at Toronto-Dominion Bank, culminating in the role of senior vice president and head of private wealth management and financial planning.

"Dave's vast experience, insight and leadership ability are a perfect fit for us as we pivot to accelerating growth," said Kish Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of RF Capital and Richardson Wealth. "He has walked in our shoes. He has been an investment advisor, a branch manager, a regional leader and a senior executive in the wealth management industry. Over his career, he's built his own practice, coached entrepreneurs and led efforts to drive bottom line results."

Mr. Kelly said: "It is an exciting time to be in an industry that is poised to double in size in the next decade, especially when a growing number of advisors and their clients are opting to join quality, independent boutique wealth management firms like Richardson Wealth. With the significant investments Richardson Wealth made to dramatically scale the business now in place, I am drawn to the firm's advisor-centric culture, the rich history of the name on the door, and the vision to become the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients."

Mr. Kelly and his team, including Neil Bosch and James King, the recently appointed Regional Heads of Advisor Experience & Growth, will concentrate on the Company's first strategic pillar – doubling down on advisor support.

"This will create important bandwidth for us to focus on the other two pillars of our strategy – supercharging advisor recruitment and acquiring or partnering with like-minded firms," added Mr. Kapoor. "With Dave Kelly on our leadership team, we are even more confident we can accelerate growth in all areas of our business."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $35.2 billion in assets under administration (as of December 31, 2023) and 21 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

