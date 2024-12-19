Individual subject to terrorism peace bond proceedings following RCMP Central Region Federal Policing investigation

NEWMARKET, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The RCMP Central Region Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) has received Attorney General consent to commence proceedings under s. 83 of the Criminal Code of Canada in relation to terrorism-related offences.

The individual, who was a youth at the onset of the investigation, appeared in court and was subsequently released on strict court conditions pending the outcome of a Terrorism Peace Bond application initiated under s. 810.011 of the Criminal Code.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents any further release of information regarding this individual. As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP will not be providing additional details at this time. In the absence of further comments, please note preserving Canada's national security remains an organizational priority for the RCMP.

"The Central Region GTA/SW INSET team is committed to working with its partners to keep Canadians safe and protect Canadian interests at home and abroad. The RCMP would like to thank the York Regional Police, CSIS, Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Anti-Terrorism Section, the Toronto Police Service, CBSA, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, and the Ministry of the Attorney General for their collaboration on this file."

- Supt. James Parr, Officer in Charge, GTA/SW INSET.

Fast Facts

INSET (Integrated National Security Enforcement Team) is made up of representatives of the RCMP, Municipal and Provincial police forces as well as Federal and Provincial partners and agencies. INSET collects, shares, and analyzes information that concerns threats to National Security and criminal extremism/terrorism.

The Five Eyes partners recently published a joint report on the concerning prevalence of young people and violent extremism. View the report to learn more and help spread awareness in your communities.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at rcmp.ca/report-it .

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP's National Security Information Network, 1-800-420-5805, Email at [email protected]; Central Region RCMP, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]