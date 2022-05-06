OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced funding for 18 Indigenous organizations (including 15 Indigenous women's and three 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations) through multi-year agreements that amplify their voices and perspectives in the development of policies, programs and legislation. Crown−Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) is coordinating the distribution of $36.3 million over five years beginning in 2021−22 to 2025−26, and $8.6 million ongoing for this program to allow stable and longer-term project funding for these organizations.

The newly funded organizations and programs span 11 provinces and territories and include the Ontario Native Women's Association's Reconciliation and their "Indigenous Women – Improving Indigenous Women's Safety" program, Two-Spirited People of Manitoba with their "2S Medicine Owl" initiative, and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation and their "Awii - The Person You're Supposed to Be: Connecting Métis 2SLGBTQQIA+ Across the Motherland" program. The Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations Program provides longer-term, sustainable funding to Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to enable them to support engagement at the grassroots level and support advocacy on behalf of their members while also supporting the co-development of policy, programs and legislation at all levels of government.

Through the Federal Pathway, the government's contribution to the National Action Plan, funding under this program helps respond to Call for Justice 1.8 from the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which calls upon the government's support of national, regional and community-level Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations.

The Federal Pathway outlines the Government of Canada's work with partners to advance solutions that will support families and Survivors and address the root causes of violence. The Federal Pathway is part of the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan (National Action Plan). The National Action Plan was created from the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Government of Canada is working with partners to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Canada through solutions that will protect vulnerable people and address the root-causes of this violence. The ability of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples in Canada to shape these solutions—in areas such as data and research, diversity and inclusion, leadership development, and equality and safety—is key to this effort.

Quotes

"It is critical that the voices of Indigenous women and 2SLGTBQQIA+ organizations are heard and brought forward in the decision-making processes that impact their communities. These 18 organizations are well-positioned to empower and engage Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples to support real and meaningful systemic change in Canada. Together we will continue to work in partnership to implement the National Action Plan and the Government of Canada's Federal Pathway to address this national crisis."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"We welcome the commitment from the federal government to prioritize the engagement of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations. The MMIWG National Inquiry centred on the needs of the grassroots; this funding further ensures that Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ voices are centred in the decisions that impact us so we can restore balance to our families and communities."

Nona Matthews

Executive Director of Newfoundland Aboriginal Women's Network (NAWN)

Quick facts

The funding announced today represents the first two years of support provided by Budget 2021 towards CIRNAC's Supporting Indigenous Women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Organizations program as part of the Federal Pathway.

The Federal Pathway is a key part of the larger 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan launched on June 3, 2021 .

. The Federal Pathway was supported with historical investments of over $2.2 billion in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 further invested in addressing the root causes to help end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

in Budget 2021. Budget 2022 further invested in addressing the root causes to help end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. On August 12, 2021 , CIRNAC announced $180 million for four programs under the Federal Pathway to help address the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Justine Leblanc, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 819-934-2302