May 5, 2022

Monthly review – April 2022

In April 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

2,441 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases

A 9.6% decrease from March 2022

176 newly reported hospitalizations

A 45.5% increase from March 2022

22 newly reported deaths

An 18.5% decrease from March 2022

The following webpages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

Requests for Federal Assistance (RFA) for COVID response - Recent conclusions As of May 5, 2022 :

Deer Lake First Nation's ( Ontario ) RFA was approved on March 18, 2022 , for CAF support, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded earlier than expected on April 8, 2022 , due to a significant drop in active cases.

for CAF support, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded earlier than expected on , due to a significant drop in active cases. Kashechewan First Nation's ( Ontario ) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022 , and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded on March 30, 2022 .

and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded on . Attawapiskat First Nation's ( Ontario ) RFA was approved on February 16, 2022 . A new RFA was approved on March 16, 2022 , and an extension for continued CAF support was approved on March 30, 2022 . CAF support concluded on April 13, 2022 .

