Indigenous Services Canada COVID-19 monthly update - May 2022 Français

News provided by

Indigenous Services Canada

May 05, 2022, 13:33 ET

OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, and Indigenous Services Canada remains available to assist in prevention and response efforts.   

Monthly review – April 2022

In April 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

  • 2,441 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases
    • A 9.6% decrease from March 2022
  • 176 newly reported hospitalizations
    • A 45.5% increase from March 2022
  • 22 newly reported deaths
    • An 18.5% decrease from March 2022

The following webpages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

Requests for Federal Assistance (RFA) for COVID response - Recent conclusions As of May 5, 2022:
  • Deer Lake First Nation's (Ontario) RFA was approved on March 18, 2022, for CAF support, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded earlier than expected on April 8, 2022, due to a significant drop in active cases.
  • Kashechewan First Nation's (Ontario) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded on March 30, 2022.
  • Attawapiskat First Nation's (Ontario) RFA was approved on February 16, 2022. A new RFA was approved on March 16, 2022, and an extension for continued CAF support was approved on March 30, 2022. CAF support concluded on April 13, 2022.
Associated links

COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous 
Facebook: @GCIndigenous 
Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth 

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Alison Murphy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Indigenous Services Canada