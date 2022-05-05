May 05, 2022, 13:33 ET
OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, and Indigenous Services Canada remains available to assist in prevention and response efforts.
In April 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:
- 2,441 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases
- A 9.6% decrease from March 2022
- 176 newly reported hospitalizations
- A 45.5% increase from March 2022
- 22 newly reported deaths
- An 18.5% decrease from March 2022
The following webpages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 - updated regularly
- Vaccines administered - updated weekly
- PPE shipments to communities - updated biweekly
- Epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities - updated weekly
- Deer Lake First Nation's (Ontario) RFA was approved on March 18, 2022, for CAF support, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded earlier than expected on April 8, 2022, due to a significant drop in active cases.
- Kashechewan First Nation's (Ontario) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded on March 30, 2022.
- Attawapiskat First Nation's (Ontario) RFA was approved on February 16, 2022. A new RFA was approved on March 16, 2022, and an extension for continued CAF support was approved on March 30, 2022. CAF support concluded on April 13, 2022.
COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources
Indigenous Community Support Fund
