Jul 07, 2022, 11:49 ET
OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, and Indigenous Services Canada remains available to assist in prevention and response efforts. The Government of Canada is monitoring COVID-19 throughout the country including the newest variants of concern BA.4 and BA.5.
In June 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:
- 590 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases
- A 38% decrease from May 2022
- 17 newly reported hospitalizations
- A 59% decrease from May 2022
- 3 newly reported deaths
- A 63% decrease from May 2022
The following webpages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 - updated regularly
- Vaccines administered - updated biweekly
- PPE shipments to communities - updated biweekly
- Epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities - updated weekly
COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources
Indigenous Community Support Fund
