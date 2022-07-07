OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, and Indigenous Services Canada remains available to assist in prevention and response efforts. The Government of Canada is monitoring COVID-19 throughout the country including the newest variants of concern BA.4 and BA.5.

Monthly review – June 2022

In June 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

590 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases

A 38% decrease from May 2022

17 newly reported hospitalizations

A 59% decrease from May 2022

3 newly reported deaths

A 63% decrease from May 2022

