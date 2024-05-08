OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - It takes a unique, special kind of dedication to become a nurse. For the nurses in First Nations and Inuit communities, it takes strength, resiliency, expertise, and most importantly, heart. It takes an understanding of the complex environment of northern nursing. And it takes a lasting, genuine passion to serve the needs of Indigenous Peoples while sharing in their distinct traditions, cultures, and practices.

Two of this year's recipients, Lindsay Iron and Anke Krug, receive their Award of Excellence in Nursing. Photo: Indigenous Services Canada (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada) Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, delivering a speech congratulating this year’s recipients of the Award of Excellence in Nursing. Photo: Indigenous Services Canada (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, congratulated three nurses who embody these significant qualities as the recipients of the 2024 Award of Excellence in Nursing:

Lindsay Iron , an Indigenous nurse who persevered against adversity to realize her dream of serving First Nations in Saskatchewan and her tribal council communities: an achievement that is a source of pride and a testament to her love for her people.

, an Indigenous nurse who persevered against adversity to realize her dream of serving First Nations in and her tribal council communities: an achievement that is a source of pride and a testament to her love for her people. Joe Grafe, an ISC-employed nurse who understands the importance of being an active participant in Canada's response to generational trauma and the severe health disparities faced by Indigenous Peoples in his community health work.

response to generational trauma and the severe health disparities faced by Indigenous Peoples in his community health work. Anke Krug , a nurse with experience in the territories who is passionate about advocating for and helping Inuit youth in addition to her work to increase accessibility to life saving healthcare equipment in Nunavut .

Each year, during National Nursing Week, this award is presented to exceptional nurses providing invaluable healthcare to First Nations and Inuit communities. Nurses selected to receive the award deliver excellent care, support culturally safe health and healing settings, advocate for the wellbeing of their clients, and embrace community participation and events.

In doing so, many nurses in communities discover lifelong connections, cultivate friendships and even find a second home. This year's recipients are emboldening others with their commitment to ensuring the health and wellbeing of Indigenous Peoples is not only a piece, but a priority in our building of a healthy, unified country.

Celebrating Indigenous Nurses During National Nursing Week

