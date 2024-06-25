Québec business receives over $80,000 in financial assistance from CED.

QUÉBEC, QC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Indigenous entrepreneurs play a crucial role in Canada's economic development. In the wake of National Indigenous History Month, CED wishes to showcase Indigenous entrepreneurs' leadership and know-how, which are essential in building a stronger, more resilient, more inclusive economy in Canada.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today taking the opportunity during a visit to the business to announce a non‑repayable contribution of $88,000 for 9358‑3433 Québec Inc. - MOS, an SME whose primary shareholder is a young Indigenous person of Atikamekw origin. This CED support will enable the business to implement a market development strategy and marketing activities.

MOS is an SME that designs and markets an innovative automobile roof rack, the MOS UpLift. This roof rack is designed to simplify the loading and unloading of sports and outdoor equipment and stands out for its patented assisted lifting mechanism that makes it possible to safely install a variety of items at the same time on a vehicle roof. CED's assistance will enable the SME to attend trade fairs and adapt its digital marketing and promotional tools, aimed at increasing its capacity to market its products and open up new markets.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic vigour relies on strong industries with organizations rooted in the regional economy. Indigenous entrepreneurs are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in building a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy.

Quotes

"SMEs are key drivers of our economy, and I am particularly delighted, during this National Indigenous History Month, with the announcement of CED's support for MOS, an innovative business whose primary shareholder, Joey Hébert, comes from an Indigenous community. The success and spin-offs of this marketing project will undoubtedly contribute to economic vitality in the Québec region and across Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"It has taken us six years to finalize the research and development phase of our product and to establish a reliable supply chain. Innovation, safety, and simplicity are at the heart of our mission at MOS. We are committed to making the loading of equipment onto cars accessible to everyone, regardless of the outdoor activity being practised. It is also essential for us to integrate the notions of social and environmental responsibility into all of our operations. In recent years, we have focused on integrating the principles of inclusion, diversity, eco-design, and lifecycle analysis of our products to reduce our ecological footprint and make a positive contribution to our society. We now have an innovative, sustainable product that complies with car industry standards, ready to conquer the North American market. Thanks to the support of CED and our other business partners, we have developed a sales force and a solid marketing team to boost our growth. We are also developing other complementary products and accessories to the MOS UpLift, aimed at enriching users' experience as they load their equipment. As an entrepreneur from a First Nations community, I am proud to build with my team and our various mentors a Quebec business with international reach and to thereby showcase Indigenous entrepreneurship."

Joey Hébert, President and Co-founder, MOS

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and increase their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Thanks to its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations, and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. Thanks to its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations, and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. In 2009, the House of Commons designated the month of June as National Indigenous History Month. It is an opportunity to learn about the unique cultures, traditions and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. It is a time to honour the stories, achievements and resilience of Indigenous Peoples, who have lived on this land since time immemorial and whose presence continues to impact an evolving Canada .

. The 2024 federal budget proposes a section entitled A Fair Future for Indigenous Peoples aimed at helping to ensure First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities have what they need to grow and succeed on their own terms, and thereby continue to make meaningful progress in the journey of reconciliation.

Throughout the month of June, individuals, communities and organizations will showcase First Nations, Inuit and Métis historic figures, leaders and cultures on social media with the hashtag #NIHM2024.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]