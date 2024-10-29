MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The third Canadian edition of the InCyber Forum returns to the Palais des congrès de Montréal on October 29 and 30, 2024. Since its launch in 2022, InCyber Forum Canada has quickly become the premiere cybersecurity event in North America. Born out of the success of the European version of the Forum, it attracts more and more international participants each year, a testament to the increasing importance of cybersecurity issues in Canada and the growing reputation of Montréal's InCyber Forum Canada across borders.

A veritable crossroads between cybersecurity needs and solutions, the InCyber Forum has become a vital gathering for experts on both sides of the Atlantic. Its sixteenth edition in Lille, France, in March, brought together more than 22,000 visitors. In Montréal, its success was immediate: 3,200 participants attended its very first edition in 2022, and 3,700 attended last year. This year, some 4,000 experts, decision-makers, solution providers, government representatives and other talents from the field will gather at the Palais des congrès de Montréal around the theme of Cybersecurity in the Age of AI.

Bolstered by the event's undeniable success, the organizers have already confirmed that the InCyber Forum will be held at the Palais until 2027, further rooting this top-tier event in our metropolis and ensuring global economic spin-offs estimated at around $30 million over six years.

Local vision, global impact

Thanks to its high-quality cyber ecosystem, its robust event infrastructure and its international renown in the technological sector, Montréal was the natural choice for hosting the first North American edition of the InCyber Forum in 2022. The goal? To bring together Canada's cybersecurity community and promote its expertise around the world.

While it adapts to local realities—in terms of legislation and practices in particular—the Forum maintains its global mission: to strengthen the fight against cyberthreats. It's a privileged space for international experts to share best practices and increase the resilience of states and businesses in the face of cyberattacks.

A rich program with international expansion

Each year, the Forum distinguishes itself for the diversity and quality of its programming: high-ranking talks, technical presentations, specialized workshops, etc. The 2024 edition is no exception, in great part due to a strategic partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which will facilitate a session dedicated to cybersecurity in the transportation sector—air, land, maritime and space—with experts from around the world. In addition, a session devoted to critical infrastructure will highlight the impact of federal Bill C-26 regarding cybersecurity.

The InCyber Forum also invests in the future by raising the awareness of the next generation: 700 schoolchildren in Montréal will participate in a "Cyber Safari", a playful educational program run by CyberCap, an organization that promotes socio-professional integration and school dropout prevention through digital arts.

In 2025, the InCyber Forum will cross a new threshold with the launch of an edition in the United States, in San Antonio, Texas, known as Cyber City USA for its dynamism in the cybersecurity sector. This strategic expansion, which complements the European and Canadian events, confirms the Forum's international influence. Discussions are also underway to hold future editions in Asia.

The InCyber Forum is continuing to strengthen its position as the premiere cybersecurity gathering, propelling Montréal onto the international scene as a centre of innovation and collaboration in a sector that is so crucial for the future.

Quotes

"With its success and growing appeal, InCyber Forum Canada has really strengthened Montréal's position on the international scene as a key player in cybersecurity. The Palais des congrès de Montréal is proud to be the place where experts and decision-makers meet to build the solutions of tomorrow. This annual gathering consolidates the reputation of both Montréal and the Palais as a crossroads for technological innovation around the globe." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

