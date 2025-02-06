Increasing opportunities for immigrant women in Quebec to build a more resilient economy for everyone in Canada

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Women continue to face persistent pay equity challenges, underrepresentation in high-paying jobs, disproportionate load of caregiving responsibilities, and a lack of pathways for career growth. Unlocking economic and leadership opportunities for women will lead to a more prosperous and resilient economy for everyone in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $287,639 for the Fédération des communautés culturelles de l'Estrie (FCCE) to advance women's economic security and prosperity in the Eastern Townships of Québec.

This funding will address systemic barriers and inequalities that disproportionately affect immigrant and newcomer women. It will help ensure they have greater access to resources, opportunities, and support to thrive in their careers, communities, and lives.

Today's announcement is part of a $100 million investment in economic and leadership opportunities for women across Canada. The Government of Canada advances equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation and gender identity or expression through the inclusion of people of all genders, including women, in Canada's economic, social, and political life.

Quotes

"Many women continue to face challenges that include balancing caregiving responsibilities, navigating pay inequities, and struggling to access leadership opportunities. These barriers disproportionately impact racialized and underrepresented communities, including immigrant women. By tackling systemic barriers, this project will have an important impact for immigrant women in Estrie. Together, with organizations like FCCE, we are making sure that all women have the opportunities they need to succeed and meaningfully contribute to our economy."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"It is so important that immigrant and racialized women can find their place and thrive economically. The Fédération des communautés culturelles de l'Estrie project will allow our community to progress and make systemic changes. I am proud that the Government of Canada supports this project, and I look forward to seeing the benefits."

The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of National Revenue

"Together, let's ensure a full contribution from organizations for the prosperity of immigrant and racialized women."

Mariame Cissé, Directrice adjointe et responsable du comité femmes, Fédération des communautés culturelles de l'Estrie

Quick facts

Women's wages have grown steadily since the 1990s, but disparities persist. In 2024, women in Canada earned 0.89 cents for every dollar earned by men. The pay gap is wider for immigrant women who earned 0.82 cents for every dollar earned by men.

earned for every dollar earned by men. The pay gap is wider for immigrant women who earned for every dollar earned by men. Women are overrepresented in low-wage occupations. 28.2% of women, compared to 16.2% of men, work in the five lowest-paid occupations in Canada (sales and service jobs, care providers, and administrative support roles).

Associated links

