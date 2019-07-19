Increased Canada Child Benefit means more money for middle-class families

Bigger Canada Child Benefit payments start now

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Helping middle-class Canadian families provide the best start in life for their children is a top priority for the Government of Canada. That's why, in July 2018, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) was increased two years ahead of schedule to keep up with the cost of living. The CCB is targeted at middle-class families and the people working hard to join it. It currently provides more money to 9 out of 10 families than previous child benefit programs.



Today, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced that, starting now, the CCB will be raised to keep up with the cost of living. This means that for the 2019–20 benefit year, the maximum benefit will be $6,639 per child under age 6, and $5,602 per child aged 6 through 17.

For example, a single mother with two children under the age of 6 and an income of $30,000 will receive an additional $286 tax-free for the upcoming benefit year. This means up to $13,278 in support every year.

Thanks to the CCB, parents have more money to help pay for things such as healthy food, sports programs and music lessons for their children. Increasing the CCB will ensure that it continues to give all Canadian families a fair chance to succeed.

Quotes



"Today's announcement means that Canadian parents will have more money in their pockets—up to $143 more tax-free per child. Parents have told me how much this means when the family budget is already stretched, but their son has a growth spurt or their daughter's day camp fees are due. Increasing the CCB once again demonstrates our government's vital role in supporting those families who really need it most."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"On this third anniversary of the Canada Child Benefit, we are celebrating helping families in situations where a bit of extra money is really making a difference. Tax filing opens the door to benefits and credits, and we will continue to make it easier for Canadians to access the support to which they are entitled."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"Raising a family isn't easy, and buying healthy food and registrations for sports programs or music lessons can get expensive. I'm proud that the Canada Child Benefit is increasing, helping millions of middle-class Canadian families and the people working hard to join them."

– The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts



Over 440,000 families in British Columbia received approximately $2.7 billion from the CCB in the 2017-18 benefit year.



received approximately from the CCB in the 2017-18 benefit year. The CCB has had a positive impact on families' incomes, playing a key role in reducing child poverty. There were 278,000 fewer children living in poverty in 2017 than there were in 2015.

Tax filing opens the door to benefits and credits, including the Canada Child Benefit. Over 29 million returns were filed for the 2018 tax-filing season.

Not only are payments increasing immediately, but changes have also been made to simplify and clarify the CCB application form. This was done following extensive consultation to ensure that all Canadian parents who need it the most can more easily access the benefits and credits to which they are entitled.

Across Canada between July 2017 and June 2018 , over 3.7 million families received more than $23 billion in annual Canada Child Benefit payments.

between and , over 3.7 million families received more than in annual Canada Child Benefit payments. The CCB has been recognized by the International Monetary Fund, the Bank of Canada and other experts as a key contributor to helping strengthen Canada's middle class.

and other experts as a key contributor to helping strengthen middle class. Examples of the new indexation rates for the upcoming 2019–20 benefit year:

A single-parent family with one child aged under the age of 6 and earning $25,000 will receive an additional $143 , bringing their new yearly total benefit to $6,639 .

will receive an additional , bringing their new yearly total benefit to .

A two-parent family with two children aged 4 and 9 and earning $55,000 will receive an additional $354 , bringing their new yearly total benefit to $9,017 .

will receive an additional , bringing their new yearly total benefit to .

A two-parent family with two children under the age of 6 earning $90,000 will receive an additional $263 for the upcoming benefit year, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $7,090 .

Associated Links

Canada Child Benefit

Canada Revenue Agency

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

