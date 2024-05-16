SAINT-THOMAS, QC, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 15, Harnois Énergies (HÉ) inaugurated the rail spur at the Saint-Thomas distribution centre. The rail spur's two new access tracks now make it possible for HÉ to load propane gas into a specialized tank at its Saint-Thomas facilities. Thanks to these two new access tracks, other products such as aviation fuel and urea can be received directly at this location.

Project financial partner

This project was made possible through financial support from the Government of Québec as part of its Rail Transport Infrastructure and Modal Integration Support Program.

This rail terminal could not have happened without a subsidy from the provincial government. Geneviève Guilbault, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, provided maximum funding of $1,888,936 to HÉ to bring this project to fruition. This amount was awarded with a view to maintaining and developing rail infrastructure as well as improving the integration of this mode of transport with supply chains. HÉ invested $2 million in this $3.9 million new rail spur project.

Value-added infrastructure

The benefits of this new infrastructure are numerous, starting with reduced greenhouse gases. In the past, HÉ had no other option but to ship propane by truck from a supply site to its tank in Saint-Thomas. Thanks to this direct access and the ability to transfer product in the head office's rear yard, the equivalent of 240 trucks (i.e., 257 tons CO 2 ) will be removed from the road each year.

In addition to the project's environmental benefits, the logistical and efficiency aspects are also central to the added value of this investment. In the long term, this project will eliminate several steps, which will result in increased volume and better efficiency for HÉ. The new facilities were designed according to strict security standards that ensure optimal protection.

"The realization of this project is the result of excellent teamwork between our teams and external partners. HÉ is looking toward the future and is taking action to reduce its environmental footprint and, therefore, ensure the company's sustainability," said Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

About Harnois Énergies ( https://harnoisenergies.com)

Since its founding in 1958, Harnois Énergies' mission has been to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services, all with a friendly customer experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and specialty products across Canada, and looks to the future with its network of electric charging stations and a gas station that offers hydrogen.

HÉ counts on its partner companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of its customers in six different market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under the private labels Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Harnois Énergies counts on its team of over 1,700 people to achieve its mission.

Best Managed Companies

In March 2018, Harnois Énergies was listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies, standing out for its overall performance and steady growth. In 2024, the company became a Gold Standard winner. Over the years, Harnois Énergies has become a one-stop shop for its customers. Although enjoying steady growth over the last few years, the company aims to remain an agile organization and on the lookout for new market opportunities.

