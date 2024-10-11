Inaugural class of Wound Care Champions to be honoured at Wounds Canada National Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Wounds Canada and the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) have partnered to develop and deliver the Wound Care Champion Program for regulated health-care providers. Through this program, which has been generously funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health, clinicians are helping to improve the skin health and quality of life for Ontarians.

Education and training are critical components in closing the wound care knowledge and practice gaps across health systems. The Wound Care Champion Program is creating a critical mass of clinicians ready to lead sustained evidence-based skin and wound management practices and policies in their organizations.

The inaugural class of Wound Care Champions who have completed this important program will be honoured on Thursday, October 17, at the upcoming Wounds Canada National Conference in London, ON, October 17–19, 2024.

"We wholeheartedly congratulate all those who have successfully completed the Wound Care Champion Program," said Mariam Botros, CEO of Wounds Canada, "and thank the RNAO for its partnership in this extraordinary initiative. I'm looking forward to seeing the graduates celebrate their achievement at the Wounds Canada conference, where they will be cheered on by their fellow clinicians and distinguished guests."

Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO, added: "RNAO is proud to be partners with Wounds Canada and provide this evidence-based and comprehensive program that educates participants with the most up-to-date information on improving skin health and quality of life for all Canadians. We congratulate all our graduates who will become champions in advancing excellence in wound management."

Interested health-care professionals may find more information here: https://www.woundscanada.ca/programs/wound-care-champion-program-wccp

Wounds Canada is holding an educational conference October 17-19 in London, Ontario and the public is invited. For more information contact www.woundscanada.ca.

Established in 1995, Wounds Canada is the voice for people in Canada at risk of, or living with, wounds and their providers. Our mission is to build a healthier Canada by advancing skin health and excellence in wound management.

