OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Transitional Committee for the National Council for Reconciliation.

True reconciliation requires that Canada confront its history with former residential schools and follow the lead of First Nations, Inuit and Métis, Survivors, their families, and Indigenous communities. We must honour their voices, perspectives, and lived experiences as we shape the path forward in implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action.

Today, in a historic step forward, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and the Transitional Committee for the National Council for Reconciliation Édith Cloutier, Mitch Case, and Mike DeGagné announced the selection of the Council's inaugural Board of Directors.

The Council, a direct response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, fulfills Call to Action 53 by establishing a permanent, independent, non-political, and Indigenous-led organization. This positions the Government of Canada to respond to Calls to Action 54 to 56. The Council will monitor and evaluate reconciliation efforts and develop a multi-year national action plan. Through research, partnerships, and public education, the Council will drive systemic change and promote meaningful reconciliation across all sectors of Canadian society and release an annual report on Canada's progress towards reconciliation.

The Council's inaugural Board of Directors includes:

Charlene Bearhead

Édith Cloutier

Mike DeGagné

Jonathan Dewar

Peter Dinsdale

Joseph Murdoch-Flowers

Mahalia Yakeleya Newmark

Belinda Webb

Julie Ann Wriston

The establishment of the National Council for Reconciliation is more than a milestone, it's a turning point that makes the status quo impossible. It will showcase and promote the efforts toward reconciliation across society and hold the Government of Canada accountable, ensure reconciliation is a living reality that honours the voices of residential school Survivors, their families, and communities. With Indigenous voices leading the way, the Council will foster lasting, systemic change that delivers real results, not just for today, but for future generations.

Quotes

"Today is a significant day for residential school Survivors, their families, and all Canadians. The establishment of an independent, non-political, Indigenous-led National Council of Reconciliation and its inaugural board of directors marks a historic milestone in advancing reconciliation. It has been an honour to be part of this journey, and we look forward to seeing the Council fulfill its mandate to advance reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada."

Mitch Case, Édith Cloutier, and Mike DeGagné

Former members of the Transitional Committee

"Canada's strength is built on the voices, cultures, and histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. The National Council for Reconciliation's first Board of Directors reflects this diversity and will advance real change. Their leadership will drive accountability, measure progress, and push for tangible outcomes, including the full implementation of the Calls to Action. I extend my sincere thanks to the members of the Interim Board and the Transitional Committee, whose dedication and leadership helped establish the National Council for Reconciliation. This is a turning point for reconciliation in Canada, one that brings real action and accountability."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

Édith Cloutier and Mike DeGagné, two former Transitional Committee and Interim Board members, were invited by the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to the inaugural board as their dedication, expertise, and experience will be instrumental in operationalizing the Council within the next 18 months. Mitch Case , a former Transitional Committee member and valuable contributor to this initiative, holds political office and, as per the legislation, is ineligible for a position on the Council.

and Mike DeGagné, two former Transitional Committee and Interim Board members, were invited by the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to the inaugural board as their dedication, expertise, and experience will be instrumental in operationalizing the Council within the next 18 months. , a former Transitional Committee member and valuable contributor to this initiative, holds political office and, as per the legislation, is ineligible for a position on the Council. Seven directors were jointly selected by the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Transitional Committee in an open and transparent process in the fall of 2024 based on qualifications, board composition, and the requirements set out in the National Council for Reconciliation Act .

. Four director positions will remain open until nominated by the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Métis National Council, and the Native Women's Association of Canada .

. The inaugural board of directors' term will be for 18 months, after which the Council will elect its new board of directors for a four-year term.

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) released its Final Report, which included 94 Calls to Action (CTAs) to address the legacy of residential schools and move reconciliation forward in Canada . The passing of the National Council for Reconciliation Act on July 2, 2024 , addresses the TRC's CTA #53 and contributes to CTAs #54, #55 and /56.

. The passing of the on , addresses the TRC's CTA #53 and contributes to CTAs #54, #55 and /56. In Budget 2019, the Government of Canada announced $126.5 million to establish the Council, which included a $125 million endowment fund and $1.5 million in funding for the first year of operations.

