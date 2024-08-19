Kids Cards have raised over $13 million for children and families across Canada since 2006

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Kids Cards are back at Boston Pizza for a limited time, but this year with a new twist. The launch of "Looking After Local," a community-based approach to fundraising, ensures donations raised for Kids Cards, and all other locally raised funds moving forward, will go towards supporting local charities in the regions in which funds are generated.

This hyper-local approach was developed through franchisee feedback asking for more fundraising support for their local communities. Historically, donations supported Boston Pizza's national charity partners. Over the past 30 years, the Boston Pizza Foundation has raised almost $40 million to support organizations across the country.

For a minimum $5 donation to the Boston Pizza Foundation, guests receive a Kids Gift Card which can be redeemed for five free Boston Pizza kids' meals beginning September 1 (until June 30, 2025) with donations staying within their communities through Looking After Local. Boston Pizza Kids Cards will also be available online at BostonPizza.ca from August 19 to September 30. As an extra bonus, guests can register their Kids Card on their MyBP account to receive a sixth free Boston Pizza kids' meal.

"Community is at the heart of Boston Pizza, and as a proudly Canadian owned organization, we understand that each province, city, and neighbourhood have its own unique needs and challenges that only our local franchisees, staff and guests intimately understand," says Cheryl Treliving, Chairwoman of the Boston Pizza Foundation. "The introduction of Looking After Local is reflective of our goal to continue to find ways to best support our guests, partners, franchisees, and the communities in which we operate each and every day."

"As a proud Boston Pizza franchisee over many years, Kids Cards is one of my favourite times of year. It's always incredible to see our guests - and even friends and family - involved in the fundraising," says Karley David, franchisee in Winnipeg, Manitoba. "With the introduction of Looking After Local, we are excited to see the generosity of guests going right back into our community."

"Communities are what support our restaurants; and we're grateful to give back to the ones we're a part of," shares Edmonton, Alberta franchisee, Ewen MacPherson.

"Growing up, I always wanted to give back in some way. Kids Cards fundraising staying local enables me and the entire restaurant team to do that," says Markham, Ontario franchise, Piraveen Sivalingam.

Beyond this program, Boston Pizza restaurants will continue to support its local communities through fundraising events and sponsorships throughout the year. From the Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day pizzas, Paper Hearts campaign, or backing local sports teams and hosting trivia nights, and more.

To learn more about the Boston Pizza Foundation see here.

About Boston Pizza Foundation

For over 60 years, community support has been a pillar of the Boston Pizza brand. In 1990, we formalized our giving back through the Boston Pizza Foundation and now we are unlocking more ways for restaurants to give back to their local communities through our new Looking After Local Program. Through Looking After Local, each franchisee directs 100% of the donations collected during our two annual fundraisers – Valentine's Day and Kids Cards – to a local charity of their choice. Together, we work to deepen our roots in the neighbourhoods we serve every single day. Since its origin, the Boston Pizza Foundation has raised and donated almost $40 million to a variety of charitable causes, and we are excited to see the impact hit closer to home with this localized approach.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and 60 years later BP proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. BPI has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Places To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

