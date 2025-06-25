BOSTON PIZZA PARTNERS WITH LIVE NATION CANADA TO BRING LIVE MUSIC AND EPIC PRIZES TO CANADIANS

Guests Have a Chance to Win Tickets to the Season's Hottest Shows and Unlock Exclusive Perks

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, Boston Pizza is dialing up the energy coast-to-coast-to-coast with a new multi-year partnership with Live Nation Canada. From June 25th onwards, guests who dine at Boston Pizza can scan a QR code in-restaurant and enter their receipt info for a chance to win tickets to some of the hottest shows of the summer.

This partnership and summer-long celebration also marks the launch of Boston Pizza’s broader brand refresh - a new era focused on connecting with a younger, more social generation. (CNW Group/Boston Pizza International Inc.)

"We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Live Nation Canada, allowing us to bring together great food and unforgettable live music experiences," says James Kawalecki, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Boston Pizza. "As Boston Pizza looks to continue building meaningful connections with a younger, more social audience, we're embracing their passion for music to create memorable moments at our restaurants across the country this summer."

From emerging artists to global acts, Boston Pizza and Live Nation Canada are bringing exciting perks to music lovers nationwide. Guests can enter for a chance to win one of over 400 concert tickets being given away - including a VIP fly-away experience to see an upcoming show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto this summer. Plus, every BP will be part of local opportunities, offering even more chances to score seats to the hottest local Live Nation shows in the area.To celebrate the launch of this partnership, BP is also giving away a pair of tickets to a summer concert to a lucky guest in every province!

Going beyond concert venues, BP will host live music across many of its 372 restaurants nationwide throughout the summer. With performances from local talent, guests can gather, unwind, and enjoy the summer's best vibes right in their own neighbourhood.

To make the experience even better, guests who show their concert ticket the day of, or the day after the show will receive a FREE Individual pizza. Paired with a menu stacked with summer favourites like refreshing margaritas and top-selling fish tacos, Boston Pizza is set out to be the ultimate destination for pre-show celebrations, post-show hangouts, and soaking up patio season with friends.

This partnership and summer-long celebration also marks the launch of Boston Pizza's broader brand refresh - a new era focused on connecting with a younger, more social generation. As the brand looks ahead, BP remains rooted in the foundation that has kept it a Canadian favourite for over 60 years.

For more information, visit bostonpizza.com or follow @bostonpizzacanada on social.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Boston Pizza International Inc.

For further information: Sophia Ntentes, Heads+Tales Public Relations, [email protected]