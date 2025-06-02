INTRODUCING: HIGH TEA FOR DADS, BOSTON PIZZA'S FANCIEST EVENT YET

Boston Pizza is rolling out the royal carpet for dads this Father's Day

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - After decades of the same old neck ties and tech gadgets, this Father's Day weekend, Boston Pizza is serving up a gift Dad never saw coming. Introducing High Tea at BP, a limited-time spin on the traditional tea party that swaps scones for pizza slices, cucumber sandwiches for crispy wings, and steeped leaves for draught beer. This fancy affair gives a whole new meaning to 'pinkies up' and an unforgettable experience for Dad. Because they deserve the royal treatment too.

A feast fit for dad, Boston Pizza’s High Tea is available to book at select locations across Canada. Photo credit: Elaine Fancy. (CNW Group/Boston Pizza International Inc.)

"We love the tradition of elegant high teas for moms but saw a gap in these fine dining moments for dads. Then we started to think: why not create a special tradition just for dads that's uniquely theirs, Boston Pizza-style," says Niels van Oyen, Director of Marketing, Boston Pizza International. "High Tea at BP is our playful twist on a tradition that's long overdue for a dad-friendly upgrade. It's a fun, unexpected way of saying thanks for everything he does, with bold bites and a touch of elegance."

Served on tiered trays and crisp white tablecloths, this limited-edition spread features BP classics like NY Sicilian Squarefooter pizza, Cactus Cut Potatoes, mini Bandera Bread sandwiches, wings and ribs, all paired with ice-cold beer poured straight from a teapot. To cap off the special day, High Tea guests will receive a pack of complimentary golf balls, ensuring dad goes home with a gift too.

High Tea at BP is available over Father's Day weekend, June 14 and 15, at select Boston Pizza locations across Canada. Reservations can be made by calling one of the participating locations.

For more information about High Tea at BP and where you can find it, visit https://bostonpizza.com/en/promotions/fathers-day-high-tea.html.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

