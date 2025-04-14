BOSTON PIZZA UNVEILS CHAMPION ROOM SPRAY ENCOURAGING HOCKEY FANS TO MANIFEST THE WIN

Boston Pizza aims to turn dreams into reality because if we plan it, and smell it…we will win

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - After 32 years of coming up short and suffering in the playoffs, Boston Pizza is setting out to manifest a new path for Canadian hockey fans: a win. Today, it introduces Champion Room Spray, a bold new scent designed to capture the essence of a hockey locker room, post win. Available at select Boston Pizza locations, the scent blends notes of bubbly champagne, Canadian lager, used hockey pucks, and the undeniable musk of sweaty hockey gear.

Boston Pizza Champion Room Spray. Photo credit: Elaine Fancy Photography (CNW Group/Boston Pizza International Inc.)

"It's been a long 32 years without a win north of the border," says James Kawalecki, VP Marketing, Boston Pizza International. "Canadian hockey fans have followed every superstition and ritual to end our drought but it's time we do something different. This year, we need to break the cycle and field-of-dreams the win."

With the raw energy of victory, the stench of sweaty hockey gear and a hint of 32 years of pent-up Canadian frustration, this spray is the ultimate game-day ritual. It's more than just a scent—it's a game-changer for any playoff viewing experience. Fans are encouraged to spray it around their viewing space to fill the room with the winning energy necessary to end the drought once and for all. Just spray, manifest the win, and start planning the parade, because Canada is going all the way.

The Champion Room Spray is available in limited quantities, on a first-come, first-served basis, at select Boston Pizza locations in playoff markets. The ultimate destination to watch playoff hockey, Boston Pizza offers an unrivaled playoff menu, cold drinks and for the first time ever, the sweet scent of a postseason victory. Participating locations include:

Front and John: (250 Front St W Unit 1c201, Toronto, ON )

) Cityplace: (333 St Mary Ave #66, Winnipeg, MB )

) Ice District: (10111 104 Ave NW Unit 120, Edmonton, AB )

) Kanata : (135 Roland Michener Dr, Kanata, ON K2T 1G7)

For more information about manifesting the win at Boston Pizza visit, www.ifweplanitwewillwin.ca

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

