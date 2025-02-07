Customers can enjoy rate reductions, room upgrades and the chance to win one of two getaways to a Blue Diamond Resort property in Cuba

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Offering travellers all the more reason to secure a package to a property they love down south, Sunwing Vacations introduces Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba, known for delivering memorable all inclusive getaways, as this year's first Partner of the Month, and shares how Canadians can take advantage of limited-time booking incentives.

On now until February 28, 2025, customers who book their getaways to a Blue Diamond resort in Cuba can access reduced rates, room upgrades and exclusive group offers when they travel between February 1 and October 31, 2025. Plus, travellers who book a qualifying package during this period will be entered for their chance to win one of two seven-night getaways to Starfish Varadero or Sanctuary at Grand Memories Holguin.

Blue Diamond Resorts, a preferred resort chain in the Caribbean and Costa Rica among Canadians for its breadth of vacation brands and experiences, spans multiple destinations including the beloved paradise of Cuba. For adults only escapes and all-ages getaways, Blue Diamond's portfolio includes a resort to suit every Cuba traveller and their budgets, from Royalton Luxury Resorts to Mystique by Royalton, Grand Memories Resorts & Spa, Memories Resorts & Spa, the brand-new Resonance Hotels and Starfish Resorts. With a comprehensive array of amenities and services and convenient access to exciting attractions, shopping, local culture and more, Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba does it all.

In addition to well-loved resorts in popular destinations like Cayo Coco and Holguin, the brand has recently expanded its offerings in Varadero, Cayo Santa Maria and Manzanillo de Cuba with in the addition of Resonance Hotels, a new brand of hotels, each offering a unique and curated on-site experience that many travellers are searching for. Hotels under Resonance Musique are known for their themed parties with DJs and day-to-night live music, while Resonance Blu properties feature wellness-focused experiences including Pilates and Yoga classes, natural spa therapies and a variety of on-site workshops including painting and sculpture making classes.

For more information or to book a Sunwing Vacations package to a Blue Diamond resort in Cuba, contact a travel advisor or visit Sunwing.ca.

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

