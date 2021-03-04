Government of Canada reiterates its support for the 22nd annual MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

MONTRÉAL, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Once again this year, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE will offer dozens of activities for its 22nd edition. Given the health measures in place in Quebec and to ensure a successful and safe event, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE has decided to include digital activities to showcase local artists in every way possible.

Our government is pleased to support efforts that offer Canadians a festival that illuminates Montréal in the winter. Every year, for more than two decades, event organizers have adapted their programming to offer a unique and enriching experience.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced today renewed financial support for the 22nd MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE festival, to be held from March 4 to 28, 2021. Canadian Heritage is investing $68,750 in the festival's artistic programming, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, also acknowledged the support from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) for this 22nd version of the festival. The CED's non-repayable contribution of $1.125 million supported organizers in their international marketing efforts in 2019 and 2020 and will support the development and launch of new gastronomy-themed products in 2021.

Quotes

"MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE has demonstrated once again this year that it is still possible to innovate and offer a reimagined experience with the same unifying, festive spirit that we have grown to love for more than 20 years. With support from the Government of Canada, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE will be able to continue energizing the city's winter and promoting local restaurateurs, who are our pride and joy."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Come and make the most of this must-see annual event. I congratulate MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE artisans for their efforts in adapting their programming to the difficult situation we are all facing and allowing everyone to enjoy an extraordinary winter experience."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Despite the pandemic, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is returning to warm our hearts, lift our spirits and tantalize our taste buds this winter. We are proud and pleased to provide you with flavourful, colourful and illuminating programming! Without our partners, it would have been impossible to organize this premier Montréal winter showcase of our food and cultural industry's expertise, and also to promote our artists and artisans. We hope you enjoy this wonderful festival staged by a creative, inspired team."

– Jacques Primeau, Chief Executive Officer, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

Quick Facts

Founded in 2000, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is returning for a special 22nd edition with most of its programming going digital.

The 18th Nuit blanche will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, and will feature many virtual activities. It's an opportunity to get your fill of culture and discover an abundance of artistic and musical creativity in Montréal.

