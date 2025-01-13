OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The overdose crisis in one of the most serious public health crises our country has ever faced. Canada's approach to addressing this crisis is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging every tool at our disposal to save lives, connect people to care, and keep communities safe.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $ 1.3 million to Operation Come Home in Ottawa, Ontario. This project will support youth aged 16-25 who are street-involved or experiencing homelessness, and who are at-risk of harms from substance use.

Operation Come Home's team will be led by people with lived or living experience of homelessness, housing insecurity, mental health and substance use challenges. The project will deliver information resources and harm reduction, and cessation supports as well as first-aid and overdose response training, and counselling services. The project will work closely with rehabilitation and residential care providers to ensure that youth leaving hospitals or other treatment centres are supported in their long-term substance use goal.

We will continue to support community partners and organizations working to save lives.

Quotes

"We recognize the tragic toll substance use is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about reducing harms and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, have the trust of their clients and have the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians.''

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"We are taking a comprehensive and compassionate approach to tackling this public health crisis. Operation Come Home has been a vital force in Centretown and across Ottawa, delivering essential services, connecting people to care, and contributing to a safer, healthier community. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to supporting youth and making a meaningful difference."

Yasir Naqvi

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

"With this incredible support from Health Canada we will reach hundreds of local youth in the coming years, preventing further harms from substance use and ensuring they get the support they need to achieve their goals in ending their use. This is lifesaving work, and we are grateful for the support that will ensure vulnerable young people receive the help they need."

John Heckbert

Executive Director, Operation Come Home

Quick Facts

Through investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, over $730 million has been invested in more than 450 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

has been invested in more than 450 projects under Health Canada's SUAP. The Know More Opioids public awareness program in schools is also continuing to inform youth about these topics, including facts on the overdose crisis, fentanyl, recognizing signs of an overdose, and the role of naloxone. These sessions can be delivered in-person and virtually, in high schools across the country.

