SAINT JOHN, NB, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The illegal toxic drug supply and overdose crisis is having tragic impacts on communities throughout Canada. Our family, friends and neighbours have been impacted by this tragic public health crisis. Canada's approach is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging tools at our disposal to save lives, connect people to care, and keep communities safe.

Today, MP Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $900,000 to Sophia Recovery Centre for their project aimed at expanding and strengthening the peer substance use health workforce through co-designed mentorship and wellness training for women.

This project will provide training to women with lived and living experience of substance use in Saint John, St. Stephen, and Quispamsis, NB, to provide community members with substance use health information; mentorship to women seeking recovery; and deliver prevention, harm reduction and recovery initiatives. The project will also include access to individual therapy and an ongoing wellness education program.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community partners and organizations working to save lives. This project is funded through the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

We will continue to work will all partners to get people the support they need.

"We recognize the tragic toll this public health crisis is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about connecting people to care and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, have the trust of their clients and have the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

''Canada continues to face the tragedies of the illegal toxic drug and overdose crisis, a crisis that does not spare people living in communities here in New Brunswick. As Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, I'm happy to support Sophia Recovery Centre in their efforts to help people living with substance use, including for harm reduction and treatment. We are committed to supporting organizations who are on the ground in communities, helping to keep people who use substances safe. There is no one size fits all solution to the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis, but we will continue to work together to help save lives."

Wayne Long

Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay

"Sophia has a longstanding tradition of supporting women who are seeking improved substance use health by connecting them with others who have experienced addiction and recovery. Every community has a repository of lived experience, residing in individuals who have found recovery and living well. Their lived experience sustains hope and serves as a call to action. With this funding, Sophia will bring the power of lived experience to the frontline of the substance use and addiction crisis in our region."

Julie Atkinson

Executive Director, Sophia Recovery Centre

Through investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, over $730 million has been invested in more than 450 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

