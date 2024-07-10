VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency upgrades to the Central Library in Library Square are underway after a combined investment of more than $5.9 million from the federal government and the City of Vancouver.

The library is replacing the current cooling systems with new heat pumps and energy recovery equipment, which will improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs, as well as improve overall comfort and experience for both patrons and staff.

The Green and Inclusive Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce the investment in these important energy upgrades to the Central Library in Library Square. Libraries are places where magic happens − children discover, students learn, and neighbors gather. These green improvements will enable the Library to thrive, with better air quality and extra cost savings for increased quality of services."

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Vancouver's Central Library is an iconic landmark, drawing visitors from near and far to its doors. With this contribution from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, we're championing sustainability providing patrons with a world-class experience."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of City of Vancouver

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,382,080 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the City of Vancouver is contributing $3,562,951 .

is contributing . These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 11.1% and greenhouse gas emissions by 167 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029. Infrastructure Canada is currently reviewing next steps for the GICB program following this recent announcement.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. Infrastructure is currently reviewing next steps for the GICB program following this recent announcement. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

