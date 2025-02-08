TESLIN, YT, Feb. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Joint Announcement of the Teslin Tlingit Council, Government of Yukon, and Government of Canada

Today, the Teslin Tlingit Council, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and the Government of Yukon are proud to announce the signing of the Corrections and Community Services Amendment to the Teslin Tlingit Council Administration of Justice Agreement Implementation Plan.

Minister Anandasangaree speaks at the announcement of funding for Teslin Tlingit Council to implement their corrections and community services model that is rooted in their own culture, values and way of life.Left to Right: Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, Naa Shaáde Háni Eric Morris of Teslin Tlingit Council, the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon, and the Honourable Jeanie McLean, Deputy Premier of the Yukon. (CNW Group/Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada)

This agreement will support Teslin Tlingit Council in implementing their corrections and community service model that uses restorative measures rooted in Teslin Tlingit culture, values and way of life known as Haa Ḵusteeyí (Our Way).

The agreement will provide $5 million this fiscal year and $2.1 million annually, to support this work. It will focus on health and wellness to reconnect Teslin Tlingit citizens to their community, clans, elders and families. The focal point of Teslin Tlingit Council's corrections and community services model is the establishment of a land-based healing camp with the support of elders and trained counselors.

In February 2011, the governments of Teslin Tlingit Council, Yukon and Canada signed the Teslin Tlingit Council Administration of Justice Agreement and the associated Implementation Plan. This paved the way for Teslin Tlingit Council to enact their Justice Council Act, establish the Peacemaker Court later that year, and committed the parties to continue negotiating on matters of enforcement, corrections, and community services.

The amendment signed today furthers another amendment signed in 2021 which provided funding for Teslin Tlingit Council to enforce their written laws and Peacemaker Court orders.

With the corrections and community services component of the Implementation Plan now in place, Teslin Tlingit Council can fully exercise their self-government jurisdiction over justice matters, and move forward with implementing their vision for justice, peace and safety in their community.

Quotes

"The Teslin Tlingit Council acknowledges and appreciates that our treaty partners Canada and Yukon have joined TTC in the fulfillment of an important and crucial aspect of our Administration of Justice Agreement which deals with Corrections and Community Services. This component will allow healing to occur for offenders of TTC laws and which healing is based on Tlingit values of Haa Ḵusteeyí. This aspect of healing complements the adjudication and enforcement of TTC laws which implementation components have been previously agreed to and are being gradually implemented. Gunalcheesh."

Eric Morris

Naa Shaáde Háni, Teslin Tlingit Council

"Today marks a historic milestone for the Teslin Tlingit Council and is a powerful step forward for Yukon First Nations in asserting their justice authority under Self-Government Agreements. Our government is proud to stand in support of this achievement. Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this vision to life. I look forward to seeing the lasting, positive impact of this agreement throughout Yukon communities."

The Honourable Tracy-Anee McPhee

Yukon Minister of Justice and Attorney General

"For over 30 years, the Teslin Tlingit Council have trailblazed a path forward on the administration of justice for self-governing nations. This is a significant milestone not only for the community and the Yukon but for all of Canada – as we work together to increase access to justice for Indigenous peoples, strengthen communities and advance self-determination. With the signing of this amendment, the First Nation will have the resources needed to implement a corrections and community services model that is rooted in their own culture, values and way of life."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and

Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Administration of Justice agreements support the recognition of Indigenous justice systems. They provide practical and meaningful ways for Teslin Tlingit people to assume greater control over the administration of justice in their communities in ways that reflect their traditions and values. Signing this agreement will strengthen their community-based justice system and support their self-determination on the shared path of reconciliation."

The Honourable Arif Virani

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The signing of this amendment brings into force the Teslin Tlingit Council's vision of aligning their justice systems with their values, in a way that is responsive to the needs of their citizens. The Teslin Tlingit First Nation's approach to restorative justice, anchored in the Tlingit culture of Haa Kusteeyí will advance communal justice and healing."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of Public Safety

Quick facts

The completion of the Corrections and Community Services Amendment fulfils a Government of Canada obligation under the Teslin Tlingit Council Self-Government Agreement, Administration of Justice Agreement, and the Administration of Justice Agreement Implementation Plan.

obligation under the Teslin Tlingit Council Self-Government Agreement, Administration of Justice Agreement, and the Administration of Justice Agreement Implementation Plan. Ongoing implementation of the Administration of Justice Agreement responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #42 to recognize and implement Aboriginal justice systems in a manner consistent with Treaty and Aboriginal rights, s. 35 of the Constitution Act,1982, and contributes to implementation the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, specifically Action Plan Shared Priority 28 to increase access to justice for Indigenous peoples, strengthen communities and advance self-determination.

Associated links

