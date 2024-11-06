VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Who at your media organization needs to get our news and event access invites? We need the essential contact information for this person (or these people) to ensure they receive our latest news, updates and invitations to key events leading up to and during the Games.

We need this information within the next 72 hours (by EOD Friday November 8). As soon as next week we will be notifying you of key events requiring access application.

It's easy and fast. Enter the contact details through the form below or by reaching out to our media contact listed below. Please do not assume that we already have your most up to date contact information.

Link to Update Your Contact Information:

Media Contact Form

If reaching out to our media contact (below) by email is preferred, please confirm the following details with us:

Full Name

Title/Role

Media Outlet

Email Address

Phone Number

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports. Visit https://invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

Please contact: Olivia Frankel, [email protected]