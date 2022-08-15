CORNWALL, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - A total of 1,752,000 unstamped cigarettes, 439 cigars, a Ford F250 truck and a U-Haul trailer were seized following an investigation by the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF); a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

The CRTF began their investigation on August 3, 2022, with the Ministry of Finance. Investigators successfully located a Ford F250 truck pulling a U-Haul trailer, travelling through the Cornwall area. The vehicle was stopped by the CRTF and a large quantity of unstamped tobacco was found.

The investigation led to the seizure of the Ford F250, the U-Haul trailer and its contents which included cigarettes and cigars. Two males from Newfoundland were also arrested.

David William Squibb (50 years old) and Roman Junior Murphy (32 years old) were charged as follows:

David William Squibb:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Excise Act (2001)

(2001) Additional charges under the Tobacco Tax Act.

Roman Junior Murphy:

Possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Excise Act (2001)

(2001) Additional charges under the Tobacco Tax Act.

Squibb and Murphy were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall (29 Second Street West) at 9a.m. on September 8, 2022.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: /RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: @rcmpont

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media Contact: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]