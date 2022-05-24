IKO Celebrates Reopening of Brampton Site

Leading global roofing manufacturer completes recommissioning of historic plant

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - IKO, a North American pioneer in the manufacture of residential and commercial roofing products, has announced the official grand opening of its recommissioned production facility in Brampton, Ontario.

Marketing Services Director Carol Perkins says that local dignitaries and IKO customers, employees and their families will be invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the plant during its official commissioning celebration on May 26th. The new plant, which sits on the foundations of the original 1958 production site, was closed in 2017 to allow the company to complete a total rebuild of the shingle plant.

The 600,000 square foot production and warehouse facility represents a $100M investment in the 60-year-old manufacturing site. Once fully commissioned, it will return around 100 jobs to the local community that had been temporarily relocated to allow for the tear down and complete reconstruction of the entire plant.

According to Rob Davidson, IKO's Vice President of Residential Sales for Canada, the plant demonstrates IKO's long term commitment to the community and the market. "This site carries so much history for us because it's the site of the first plant our founders ever constructed in Eastern Canada. The original plant served us well for 6 decades, providing product to markets not just in Ontario or Canada, but all over the globe. It's really gratifying to see this modern, state-of-the-art facility constructed on the same site to serve our customers and communities for the next 60 years."

The Brampton site's length of service follows only IKO's founding location in Calgary, which dates back to 1951. The Calgary location was modernized and recommissioned in 2012.

