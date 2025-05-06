Toronto and Edmonton Host 2025 IKO ROOFPRO Profit Power Events

~ Six More U.S. Workshops to Follow In Spring and Fall ~

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - IKO Residential (IKO) has officially kicked off its 2025 Profit Power events, an exclusive series of contractor-focused events taking place across Canada and the U.S., designed to help roofing pros grow their business. The first two stops—Toronto on February 25 and Edmonton on February 27—pulled in over 150 roofers ready to level up their business game with practical, results-driven strategies. Profit Power is all about real-world advice from folks who know roofing, plus straight-up conversations with fellow roofers.

"This isn't a seminar. It's a toolbox," said Jack Gottesman, Director of Marketing Services and Loyalty Programs at IKO North America. "Every session is built to give contractors something they can actually use. If you leave without at least three ideas you can use tomorrow, we didn't do our job."

The first stop for this year's Profit Power events was Toronto, where the workshop took place at the iconic Hockey Hall of Fame, a venue that perfectly embodied teamwork. Meanwhile, the Edmonton edition was held at The Rec Room, a popular Canadian chain of entertainment restaurants offering a relaxed and interactive atmosphere.

Both events featured real-world advice from people who live-and-breathe the roofing business. Travis Hallman from ROOFPRO partner Ignite explained how contractors can boost their digital presence and get clicks and grab eyeballs. Dmitry Lipinskiy from Roofing Insights shared hard-earned tips for scaling a roofing business. Jessica Stahl from Ignite Results led an engaging, hands-on session in Edmonton on hiring, retention, and getting the most out of a sales team. And in Toronto, Joe Puleo from Financeit showed how financing options can help close more deals.

The workshops concluded with ROOFPRO Happy Hour, giving contractors the chance to unwind and have some fun. In Toronto, attendees enjoyed exclusive access to the Hockey Hall of Fame, where they explored legendary exhibits and got up close to the Stanley Cup. In Edmonton, the fun continued with axe throwing, racing simulators, and arcade games, making networking both enjoyable and memorable.

Beyond the workshops, IKO shared key updates, including plans for new manufacturing plants, a redesigned website with refreshed shingle visuals, and news that all IKO laminate shingles — including Cambridge — now carry a Class 3 or higher impact resistance.

IKO's Profit Power 2025 series is heading to the U.S. next, with six more workshops in the U.S. throughout the spring and fall.

May 20 Salt Lake City May 22 Dallas June 24 Nashville June 26 Kansas City October 28 Indianapolis October 30 Phoenix

Guided by its tagline, 'IKO Loves You Back', IKO ROOFPRO is committed to providing personalized attention from a team that cares about your goals. Since 2018, ROOFPRO has been empowering roofing professionals — whether they focus on IKO shingles or provide a full range of IKO roofing solutions — through Profit Power events.

Click here for pictures of the workshops.

Visit www.iko.com/na/roofpro-contractor-rewards to learn more.

About IKO ROOFPRO

IKO ROOFPRO is IKO's contractor loyalty reward program, open to residential roofing contractors in the U.S. and Canada. The program provides IKO ROOFPRO members with access to an array of valuable benefits.

www.iko.com/na/roofpro-contractor-rewards

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

IKO Residential www.iko.com/na

SOURCE IKO INDUSTRIES INC.

Media Contact: Srishti Sharma, [email protected]