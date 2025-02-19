IKO Commercial Showcases Industry-Leading Products; Introduces the Soon-to-Be-Launched IKO Rooftop Access App at IRE 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - IKO Commercial, a division of IKO Industries Inc., a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets is proud to be participating in the 2025 International Roofing Expo (IRE). This year, IKO Commercial is presenting demonstrations of the Innovi™ TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membrane System with our proprietary Matrix™ technology. It will also showcase IKO Commercial's redesigned website, an enhanced warranty portal, the soon-to-be-launched IKO Rooftop Access App and the growth of its sales presence.

"IRE has always been an important platform for IKO Commercial, and this year we are excited about the new updates to our digital offerings developed to help industry professionals 'Specify with Confidence,'" said Michael Mendoza, Director of Single Ply Systems — North America at IKO Commercial. "With an expanded presence across the U.S., and our commitment to product excellence, we are positioned to drive growth in 2025, leveraging modern technology for an enhanced customer experience."

Strengthening IKO Commercial's Presence

IKO Commercial is making big moves to grow its reach and improve its service in the U.S. Over the past year, IKO Commercial has teamed up with nine independent sales agencies to cover key regions across the country. IKO Commercial had appointed Sonder & Associates in South Texas and Conner-Legrand in North Texas to bolster its presence in Texas, the U.S.'s largest TPO market, solidifying its commitment to growth and customer satisfaction in the region, allowing IKO Commercial's customers to 'Specify with Confidence.' Sonder & Associates has expanded its territory into Central Texas and has also been serving Austin and San Antonio, since January 2025.

Showcasing InnoviTPO and Matrix Roofing Systems at IRE

At IRE, IKO Commercial is showcasing InnoviTPO Single-Ply Roofing Membrane System with our proprietary Matrix weathering technology, designed to deliver superior performance and durability in the most demanding commercial roofing applications.

The InnoviTPO single-ply roofing system stands out for its long-lasting durability. Manufactured with IKO's Matrix weathering technology, a breakthrough in roofing chemistry that enhances the weathering performance of InnoviTPO Single-ply roofing products offering exceptional versatility and protection for flat and low-slope roofs. InnoviTPO Single-Ply roofing systems are designed to provide long-term value, ensuring that commercial properties are protected for years to come.

Coming Soon… IKO Rooftop Access App

IKO Commercial is thrilled to introduce the soon-to-be-launched IKO Rooftop Access App. Designed to empower contractors and industry professionals, this mobile app will provide quick access to essential documents, product details, and installation guides—whether on the job site or on the go. Key features of the soon-to-be-launched app will include:

Quick Access to Resources : Users will be able to view the entire document library including technical data sheets, safety data sheets, product data sheets, installation guides, and more —anytime, anywhere

: Users will be able to view the entire document library including technical data sheets, safety data sheets, product data sheets, installation guides, and more —anytime, anywhere Up-to-date Information : Stay informed with access to the latest product specifications, manuals, and all available informational documents.

: Stay informed with access to the latest product specifications, manuals, and all available informational documents. Seamless Navigation : Enjoy a user-friendly interface optimized for mobile phones and tablets.

: Enjoy a user-friendly interface optimized for mobile phones and tablets. Access to "My Documents" Collections : By setting up a user account on the IKO Commercial website, users will be able to conveniently access their personalized document collections directly from the app.

: By setting up a user account on the IKO Commercial website, users will be able to conveniently access their personalized document collections directly from the app. Integrated Experience: The app is being positioned to act as a companion to IKO Commercial's redesigned website, launched last year, that offers an enhanced user experience.

The announcement of the new app follows the launch of IKO Commercial's redesigned website, featuring a streamlined design and an enhanced document library, as well as the new Warranty Portal for IKO Approved Applicator Program (IAAP) Contractors, allowing them to submit and track warranty applications online. These tools have been developed with the support of IKO Commercial Sales and Technical teams to better serve the needs of IKO Commercial's customers, providing an improved digital experience.

Visit IKO Commercial at Booth #10062 at IRE

Attendees at IRE are invited to visit IKO Commercial at booth #10062 to experience firsthand the InnoviTPO Single-Ply roofing systems. Attendees can witness live induction welding demonstrations of the InnoviTPO Single-ply roofing systems and try their hand at welding two pieces of InnoviTPO membrane themselves.

Innovi TPO Induction Welding Demonstrations

Feb. 19 : 12:00–12:30, 1:30–2:00, 2:30–3:00

: 12:00–12:30, 1:30–2:00, 2:30–3:00 Feb. 20 : 11:30–12:00, 1:00–1:30, 2:30–3:00

Weld It Yourself! Hand-weld IKO InnoviTPO

Being offered for the first time at IRE, this exciting demo will allow attendees to experience firsthand the weldability of the InnoviTPO membrane.

Feb. 19: 12:00–1:30, 2:00–2:30, 3:00–5:00

Feb. 20: 12:00–1:00, 1:30–2:30, 3:00–5:00

IKO Commercial representatives will be available to discuss the products and answer questions about the InnoviTPO Single-Ply roofing systems and accessories.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

