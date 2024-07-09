IKO Unveils Next-Generation IKO Commercial Website for U.S. and Canada Markets

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets, today announced the launch of its newly designed website for IKO Commercial. This launch underscores IKO's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, with users at the forefront of all efforts.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new IKO Commercial website," said Akif Amin, senior vice president of Commercial Sales (North America) at IKO. "By offering a more dynamic and informative online experience, we aim to better support our partners in the commercial roofing industry across North America. Our new site embodies our commitment to helping professionals 'Specify with Confidence'."

Reflecting IKO's core value of agility, the unified website dynamically adapts to the viewer's location through geotargeting, and users see the products and information available in their respective markets — whether in the U.S. or Canada. This tailored approach provides relevant information and resources specific to each region. Key features of the site include:

User Login Section: The new login feature allows users to group documents by product, job type and more, enabling them to efficiently gather information and obtain details tailored to their specific needs.

Mobile-Friendly Design: Fully optimized for mobile devices, the website ensures seamless access and usability on smartphones and tablets, making it convenient for on-the-go professionals.

Enhanced Navigation: The website features a clean, intuitive layout that allows users to easily find a wide range of information. It offers multiple ways to navigate content, accommodating the different preferences and needs of various users.

Robust Search Options: The options are designed to meet the needs of experienced professionals, while also offering access to a variety of educational resources and reference materials for newer professionals.

The new website also features a dedicated Newsroom section for media partners, providing easy access to up-to-date press releases and announcements. It includes an array of multimedia content, such as product demonstrations and corporate videos, alongside educational blog posts covering various topics about commercial roofing. Additionally, users can utilize free tools and calculators, such as the Wind Uplift Tool and Wind Uplift Calculator, to aid in their projects.

Even before initiating work on the website, IKO Commercial gathered feedback from customers and employees to address their needs and develop a platform that truly meets their expectations. Since 1951, IKO has been steadfast in its commitment to improving its business for the benefit of all. This drive for constant evaluation and evolution is a promise introduced over 70 years ago and continues to inspire the brand today. The launch of the newly redesigned IKO Commercial website exemplifies this commitment and represents a significant milestone in IKO's digital transformation strategy. This launch is part of IKO's ongoing plans to continually update and enhance its digital presence, with more updates to come.

Visit www.iko.com/comm to explore the website.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

www.iko.com/comm

SOURCE IKO Industries

Media Contact: Srishti Sharma, [email protected]