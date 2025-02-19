IKO Unveils Bold New Identity and Innovations at IRE 2025

~ New Brand Identity – Proven Performance Comes with a Redesigned Website ~

~ All IKO Laminate Shingles are Now Impact Resistance Rated ~

~ Tomorrow's Roof Today – Showcasing the Future of Roofing: Better, Best, Luxury ~

~ IKO ROOFPRO Loyalty Program Continues to Empower Contractors with Rewards & Resources ~

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - IKO Residential (IKO), a division of IKO Industries Inc., a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets has made a big impact at the 2025 International Roofing Expo (IRE). Under the theme Tomorrow's Roof Today, IKO is unveiling exciting announcements that include - the refreshed brand identity Proven Performance, a redesigned website, enhanced shingle color blends, and a redesigned IKO ROOFPRO portal for contractors. Visit Booth No. 10062 from February 19–21, 2025, to experience it all.

"IRE 2025 is the perfect stage for IKO to showcase our new identity—one that reflects our commitment to 'Proven Performance', innovation, and the contractors who trust us every day. This isn't just a new look; it's a statement that we're here to push boundaries like never before. With 'Tomorrow's Roof, Today,' we're proud to lead the way in delivering the future of roofing now. We can't wait for everyone to experience what's next for IKO!" said Jack Gottesman, Marketing Services and Loyalty Program Group Director, IKO North America.

All Laminate Shingles Now Feature Class 3 or Higher Impact Resistance

With Proven Performance at the heart of everything that IKO does, the company is proud to announce that all three laminate shingles in its lineup now feature at least a Class 3 impact resistance rating, that may help homeowners qualify for reductions in their home insurance premiums, where available.

New for 2025, Cambridge Shingles from IKO's Architectural Shingles line-up now feature Class 3 impact resistance rating, combining enhanced durability with a classic wood-shake look. Built with a heavy-duty fiberglass mat core, they feature TrueSquare™ Advantage Sizing for easier installation and reduced material waste.

from IKO's now feature Class 3 impact resistance rating, combining enhanced durability with a classic wood-shake look. Built with a heavy-duty fiberglass mat core, they feature TrueSquare™ Advantage Sizing for easier installation and reduced material waste. In the Performance Shingle category, Dynasty shingles maintain their Class 3 rating, while Nordic shingles continue to offer the highest Class 4 impact resistance rating, thanks to polymer-modified asphalt. Both lines feature ArmourZone® reinforcement for superior nail-holding strength and wind resistance.

Proven Performance – A New Identity

IKO Residential enters 2025 with a refreshed brand identity, Proven Performance, reaffirming its legacy as pioneers in the manufacturing of performance shingles. At its core, Proven Performance is about product innovation that differentiates IKO shingles from the competition. So, what does Proven Performance really mean? This new identity reflects IKO's holistic commitment to excellence across every aspect of its operations—

Product Innovation: IKO's commitment to research and development has led to industry-leading advancements in asphalt roofing technology. IKO's unique offerings, such as IKO's TrueSquare Advantage, ArmourZone technology, UV-resistant granules, and IKO FastLock ® , provide an edge in both performance and aesthetics.

IKO's commitment to research and development has led to industry-leading advancements in asphalt roofing technology. IKO's unique offerings, such as IKO's TrueSquare Advantage, ArmourZone technology, UV-resistant granules, and IKO FastLock , provide an edge in both performance and aesthetics. State-of-the-Art Manufacturing: With strategically located and expanding manufacturing facilities, IKO continues to invest in cutting-edge production processes. Our commitment to quality starts with vertical integration. By manufacturing nearly every component in-house, every IKO shingle is crafted with an unmatched control over quality at every step.

With strategically located and expanding manufacturing facilities, IKO continues to invest in cutting-edge production processes. Our commitment to quality starts with vertical integration. By manufacturing nearly every component in-house, every IKO shingle is crafted with an unmatched control over quality at every step. Customer-First Support & Digital Transformation: IKO is redefining the customer experience with a digital-first approach, making it easier for contractors and homeowners to choose, install, and maintain their roofs - through interactive product selectors and a robust support network and more.

IKO is redefining the customer experience with a digital-first approach, making it easier for contractors and homeowners to choose, install, and maintain their roofs - through interactive product selectors and a robust support network and more. A Commitment to the Future: As the company moves forward, Proven Performance is more than a rebranding—it's a guiding philosophy that fuels IKO's continuous improvement and leadership in the roofing industry.

Redesigned Website for an Enhanced Experience

IKO's newly redesigned website is built to inspire, inform, and empower both homeowners and contractors. Featuring an intuitive, mobile-friendly design with enhanced functionality, the site makes finding the perfect roofing solution easier than ever. Whether homeowners are exploring shingle styles or contractors are streamlining their workflow, IKO's website offers a seamless, efficient, and visually engaging experience. Key Features & Enhancements include:

Dynamic Product Pages – Bringing Roofing to Life: Homeowners can explore IKO's stunning shingle colors and styles through high-resolution imagery, immersive visualizers, and interactive features that highlight performance benefits and enhanced color blends. The site's fast, intuitive interface—complete with animations and videos—creates a dynamic, e-commerce-like experience that makes selecting high-performance IKO shingles effortless.





– Homeowners can explore IKO's stunning shingle colors and styles through high-resolution imagery, immersive visualizers, and interactive features that highlight performance benefits and enhanced color blends. The site's fast, intuitive interface—complete with animations and videos—creates a dynamic, e-commerce-like experience that makes selecting high-performance IKO shingles effortless. Instant Quotes & Smart Tools – Helping Contractors Close More Deals: Contractors gain access to qualified leads, seamless rewards tools, and an industry-first instant quote feature to grow their businesses with ease, saving time and securing jobs more efficiently with streamlined pricing and project planning.





Contractors gain access to qualified leads, seamless rewards tools, and an industry-first instant quote feature to grow their businesses with ease, saving time and securing jobs more efficiently with streamlined pricing and project planning. Inspiration Hub – Expert Design Guidance: The site serves as an educational hub, showcasing the benefits of performance roofing while offering expert design advice. Homeowners can explore roofing trends, mood boards, and style guides, with insights from industry influencers such as HGTV's Scott McGillivray , this resource helps homeowners make informed design decisions and achieve the perfect exterior aesthetic.

IKO ROOFPRO – Empowering Contractors with Rewards and Resources

IKO's ROOFPRO loyalty program continues to strengthen its support for residential contractors, reinforcing its commitment to the professional member network. Offering exclusive benefits based on tier level, contractors gain access to marketing funds, discounts, qualified leads, and resources that add value to their business.

At IRE 2025, IKO will showcase the redesigned ROOFPRO Portal, featuring a sleek, updated interface and a simplified, intuitive user experience. The new portal makes it easier than ever for contractors to track rewards, manage memberships, and access essential tools all in one place. Additionally, later this year, contractors will have the ability to request rebate payments via electronic transfer, making the rewards process even more convenient. The ROOFPRO team will be hosting live demos of the new portal at IRE, offering an opportunity for contractors to see the upgraded features firsthand and sign up as new members. As ROOFPRO's tagline says, "IKO Loves You Back," the program is dedicated to providing contractors with the tools, support, and resources they need to succeed and thrive in the industry.

Experience Tomorrow's Roof Today at IRE 2025 (Booth No. 10062)

As markets evolve and demands shift, IKO remains at the forefront—not just adapting, but leading the way with agility and foresight. Through Tomorrow's Roof Today, IKO is unveiling roofing systems designed for the needs of tomorrow's homeowners, insurance requirements, and environmental standards. By anticipating evolving regulations and expectations, IKO is establishing a new benchmark for performance. These forward-thinking solutions are built not just for today, but for the future, ensuring that contractors are always equipped for what lies ahead.

At the product front, IKO Residential is showcasing its latest color option, Matte Black, a timeless deep black addition to its Dynasty performance shingle line. Alongside this, will be the expanded Dynasty Cool Colors Plus shingle line now featuring six new vibrant color options, designed to boost curb appeal and enhance energy efficiency.

Visitors to the IKO booth will also experience special demos of CodePlus, a high-performance application method crafted to exceed building code requirements using IKO's purpose-built products.

A special highlight at the booth will be a demo and presentation by Travis Jones , Texas-based contractor and expert at Smart Roof and Home Performance and a proud IKO ROOFPRO member. Travis will be a guest speaker at the booth, sharing his unique selling system, "Better, Best, Luxury", that's transforming the way contractors close deals. He will also host interactive demos showcasing the benefits of IKO's CodePlus performance application system on Day 1 (Feb 19) and Day 2 (Feb 20) of IRE at 1 PM and 3 PM.

Link to IKO PRESS KIT - IKO at IRE 2025

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

IKO Residential www.iko.com/na

IKO Commercial www.iko.com/comm/

About IKO ROOFPRO

IKO ROOFPRO is IKO's contractor loyalty reward program, open to residential roofing contractors in the U.S. and Canada. The program provides IKO ROOFPRO members with access to an array of valuable benefits.

www.iko.com/na/roofpro-contractor-rewards

SOURCE IKO INDUSTRIES INC.

Media Contact: Srishti Sharma, [email protected]