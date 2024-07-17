IKEA products are risk assessed and thoroughly tested to make sure that they can withstand the tough test of everyday life at home, and that they comply with applicable requirements and regulation in all markets where IKEA operates.

Despite this, it has come to our attention that certain VARMFRONT portable chargers may pose a fire safety risk, due to a manufacturing error. This error is isolated to units with the aforementioned date stamps. Therefore, these VARMFRONT portable chargers are being recalled. Customers who own such a product should immediately stop using it and contact IKEA for a replacement product, or a full refund.

VARMFRONT portable chargers with other date stamps are not affected by this recall.

VARMFRONT portable chargers with affected date stamps can be returned to any IKEA store for a replacement product, or a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]