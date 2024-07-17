IKEA is recalling certain VARMFRONT portable chargers, due to fire hazard Français

News provided by

IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

Jul 17, 2024, 10:00 ET

BURLINGTON, ON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - IKEA urges all customers who own a VARMFRONT portable charger 10 400 mAh (model number E2038) with date stamp (YYWW) 2313, 2316, 2318 or 2319, or a VARMFRONT portable charger 5 200 mAh (model number E2037) with date stamp (YYWW) 2318, 2319 or 2322, to immediately stop using it and contact IKEA for a replacement product, or a full refund.

IKEA products are risk assessed and thoroughly tested to make sure that they can withstand the tough test of everyday life at home, and that they comply with applicable requirements and regulation in all markets where IKEA operates.

Despite this, it has come to our attention that certain VARMFRONT portable chargers may pose a fire safety risk, due to a manufacturing error. This error is isolated to units with the aforementioned date stamps. Therefore, these VARMFRONT portable chargers are being recalled. Customers who own such a product should immediately stop using it and contact IKEA for a replacement product, or a full refund.

VARMFRONT portable chargers with other date stamps are not affected by this recall.

VARMFRONT portable chargers with affected date stamps can be returned to any IKEA store for a replacement product, or a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For media inquiries: Lisa Huie, PR Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IKEA Canada Limited Partnership