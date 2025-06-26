The powerful exhibit, unveiled on June 21st to coincide with National Indigenous Peoples Day, provides customers and co-workers with a realistic view of how traditional Indigenous activities and practices come alive in a modern living room. The educational tipi, raised in unison with the Indigenous community and IKEA Winnipeg co-workers, offers customers a safe space to learn about Indigenous culture in the spirit of truth and reconciliation.

The Indigenous room-setting and tipi exhibit, which will remain in the store for the long-term, is the latest initiative in a series of actions taken by IKEA Winnipeg in collaboration with an Indigenous advisor and the local Indigenous community.

"Manitoba has the largest urban Indigenous population in Canada with 18 per cent of the population identifying as Indigenous. With only 12 per cent of our customer base identifying as Indigenous, we knew there was work to be done to ensure that all people feel welcome and represented at IKEA," said Andrea Dreilich, Communication and Interiors Manager, IKEA Winnipeg. "To achieve this, we are collaborating with local Indigenous families to better understand their unique life at home challenges and developing relevant solutions in our showrooms to help them create a better life at home. The living room we recently unveiled is only the first of more solutions to come."

IKEA Winnipeg is just one of many IKEA units that have been engaged in ongoing dialogue, collaboration, and relationship-building efforts with their local Indigenous communities guided by the IKEA Canada Indigenous Reconciliation Strategy. Rooted in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) Call to Action #92 – Business and Reconciliation, the strategy, established by IKEA Canada in 2021, encompasses learning and teaching, collaboration and amplification, and reciprocity with Indigenous communities.

Examples of initiatives from IKEA units across Canada include:

Indigenous showrooms at IKEA Edmonton, IKEA Halifax, and IKEA Calgary;

Support in the creation of the Ta Tsíptspi7lhḵn/the Language Nest by IKEA Richmond and the Vancouver Customer Distribution Centre (CDC);

Creation of impactful Indigenous art installations at IKEA Ottawa and IKEA Beauharnois Distribution Centre/Customer Distribution Centre (DC/CDC);

Partnership with the Canadian Library Project to use BILLY bookcases as a platform to educate and raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG);

Education for IKEA co-workers through the 4 Seasons of Reconciliation training program; and

Partnerships with Indigenous social entrepreneurs like the Setsuné Indigenous Fashion Incubator in 2017, prior to the establishment of the IKEA Reconciliation Strategy.

"At IKEA, equality is deeply rooted in our values, and it is our ambition to be a force for positive change in society. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. With that comes a commitment to support Indigenous cultures and contribute to reconciliation with First Nation, Inuit, and Métis peoples, which goes together with our commitment to increase ethnic, racial, and national diversity in leadership," said John Williams, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada. "As we approach the 10th anniversary of the TRC's 94 Calls to Action, we recognize there is more progress to be made, difficult conversations to be had, meaningful partnerships to be formed, voices to be amplified, and Indigenous culture to be celebrated – all of which, we will continue to strive for within the communities where we operate."

Learn more about the IKEA Canada Reconciliation Strategy and work that has been done in IKEA stores and units across the country at IKEA.ca/Reconciliation.

