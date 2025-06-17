Media Advisory - IKEA Winnipeg Unveiling of New Indigenous-Inspired Spaces Event

WINNIPEG, MB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - IKEA Winnipeg unveils new Indigenous-inspired exhibition and educational tipi on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The new Indigenous-inspired exhibition provides customers and co-workers with an inside look at life at home for an Indigenous family. With inspiration from a local Indigenous family, the exhibition shows how traditional Indigenous activities and practices come alive in a modern living room.

Raised in unison with the Indigenous community and IKEA Winnipeg co-workers, the tipi, sacred items and surrounding information offers customers a safe space to learn about indigenous culture in the spirit of truth and reconciliation.

Working in lockstep with an Indigenous advisor, IKEA Winnipeg is on a journey to build relationships with the Indigenous community in the spirit of truth and reconciliation.

IKEA Winnipeg launched their Truth & Reconciliation Roadmap outlining expectations and goals for truth and reconciliation through 2027.

When: June 21, 2025

10:00 AM : Arrival

: Arrival 10:15 AM : Opening remarks & ceremonial prayer and song

: Opening remarks & ceremonial prayer and song 10:30 AM : Speeches from Indigenous representatives, IKEA leaders and special guests

: Speeches from Indigenous representatives, IKEA leaders and special guests 10:45 AM : Indigenous artists to speak

: Indigenous artists to speak 11:00 AM : Indigenous dance performance

: Indigenous dance performance 11:15 AM : Ribbon cutting and photo opportunity

: Ribbon cutting and photo opportunity 11:30 AM : Feast and networking

: Feast and networking 12:00 PM : Event ends

Who: Remarks will be made by:

Lionel Houston , Indigenous elder and knowledge holder

, Indigenous elder and knowledge holder Lesley Beardy , Indigenous advisor & curator

, Indigenous advisor & curator Micaela Gilbert , Indigenous artist (tipi design)

, Indigenous artist (tipi design) John Williams , Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada

, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Leader, IKEA Canada Carla Compton , MLA for Tuxedo, Province of Manitoba (TBD)

, MLA for Tuxedo, Province of (TBD) Jennifer Allen , Market Manager, IKEA Winnipeg

, Market Manager, Andrea Dreilich , Communication & Interior Design Manager, IKEA Winnipeg

Where: IKEA Winnipeg - 500 Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg, R3P 1E7

Directions (in-store):

Upon entering the store, please head up the escalator to the Showroom area and follow the arrows. The event will be held in the Sofas section of the Living rooms department, and we will have co-workers assigned to greet customers and guests upon arrival.

