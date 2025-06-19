IKEA Canada continues growth with new Plan and order point opening in Abbotsford, BC

Plan and order points offer customers one-on-one planning services with IKEA experts to design and purchase home furnishing solutions for any room in the home such as kitchen renovations or bedroom storage systems. Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the pick-up location at the Plan and order point.

For those looking to instantly refresh their spaces, visitors to the Abbotsford Plan and order point will be able to shop up to 100 products from the IKEA range (excluding food – sorry, no meatballs) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

Located in the West Oaks Mall at 32700 South Fraser Way, Unit 80, the IKEA Abbotsford Plan and order point is expected to open in late Fall 2025, adding to a growing network of IKEA Plan and order points across Canada.

"With the ongoing success and positive customer response to our existing Plan and order points, we see that Canadians are seeking inspiration and expertise to improve their spaces and better meet their evolving needs at home," said Jessie Quick, Country Business Development and Transformation Manager, IKEA Canada.

Plan and order points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada has been transforming its business to deliver a seamless retail experience wherever, whenever, and however customers choose to shop with the renowned home furnishing retailer. Insights show that Plan and order points help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location, which has affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits.

IKEA has been present in the BC market for nearly 50 years when the first Canadian store opened in Richmond in 1976. Today, there are 2 IKEA stores, 6 pick-up locations, and one customer distribution centre.

"We're extremely proud of our history and connections with the BC community, and continued growth in Western Canada is an important focus for IKEA Canada," said Janet McGowan, Market Area Manager, West Market. "We're thrilled to bring this unique IKEA format to BC and support the many Fraser Valley residents in creating a better everyday life at home through beautiful, functional, and sustainable home furnishings that fit their budget."

As a leader in life at home, IKEA has been committed to helping Canadians fulfil the dream of a beautiful and affordable home for nearly 50 years. As part of its vision to create a better everyday life for the many, IKEA Canada leaned into affordability to help Canadians do more with less during the cost-of-living crisis.

IKEA Canada is always looking to recruit quality talent as it continues to grow its operations in Canada. To learn more about building a career with IKEA and joining the teams that will bring these new customer meeting points to life, visit IKEA.ca/careers .

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/ .

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores, shops and planning studios in 31 countries, including 16 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 32.6 million visitors to its stores and 162.6 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

