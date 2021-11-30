Ida Khajadourian and Kathy McMillan named leading Women in Wealth

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today that Ida Khajadourian in our Toronto office and Kathy McMillan in our Calgary office were named Wealth Professionals' inaugural Five Star Leading Women in Wealth. This award celebrates the wealth industry's female trailblazers.

"We are extremely proud of Ida and Kathy to be recognized as the first-ever Leading Women in Wealth. Their influence in the industry is immeasurable, and it comes as no surprise that others have recognized these two trailblazers", said Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Richardson Wealth is home to a roster of powerful and inspiring women who have each earned their place among the industry's best. This is yet another proof point that we are the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high net worth clients. Our entire open architecture is geared toward amplifying their success."

The Leading Women in Wealth Award was based on peer and client feedback in the following key areas: professional accomplishments over the last five years, demonstrated promotion, influence and championing women within the industry, and other awards and accolades.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $35.7 billion in assets under administration (as of October 31, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE Richardson Wealth

For further information: Investor and media contacts: RF Capital; Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, 647-297-5788, [email protected]